Sambafoot joins OddsScanner: Brazil's leading football tipster platform consolidates under the OddsScanner brand

The migration brings Sambafoot's football expertise, tipster community, and editorial heritage together with OddsScanner's global odds-comparison technology, creating a single destination for Brazilian football fans seeking predictions, odds, and betting insights.

SLIEMA, Malta, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Odds Scanner Group today announced that Sambafoot, the established Brazilian football tipster and predictions portal, will migrate to the OddsScanner brand. From 22 April 2026, all Sambafoot content, tipsters and audiences will transition to oddsscanner.com, unifying the group's football and odds-comparison offering under a single, globally recognised brand.

Sambafoot's migration to Oddsscanner, part of Odds Scanner Group. (PRNewsfoto/Cision Portugal SA)

Since its launch, Sambafoot has built a loyal following among Brazilian football fans through in-depth match previews, free predictions from expert tipsters, and coverage of the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil, and international competitions. OddsScanner complements this with a proven odds-comparison platform that serves users across multiple markets with licensed operator data, bonus intelligence, and betting guides. Consolidating the two brands allows the group to invest more deeply in a single product, with one editorial team, one tipster community, and one technology stack serving users worldwide.

What's new? Users will gain access to OddsScanner's full suite of odds-comparison tools, real-time price tracking across licensed operators, bonus and promotion intelligence, and the group's editorial coverage from other sport-first markets. The unified platform is optimised for the regulated betting market and designed to meet the transparency and responsible-gambling standards required under regulation.

About OddsScanner

OddsScanner is a global odds-comparison and betting-information platform operated by Odds Scanner Group. It helps users find the best available odds, promotions, and licensed operators across regulated markets, combining real-time pricing data with independent editorial coverage, tipster predictions, and responsible-gambling resources. For more information, visit oddsscanner.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2964512/Sambafoot_OddsScanner.jpg