Sam Mitchell to lead Rendall and Rittner, part of Odevo

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sam Mitchell is joining Odevo, a residential property management group operating across 9 markets, with 4,200 employees and 512,000 homes under management in the UK, as the new CEO of Rendall and Rittner. Sam brings more than 25 years of experience from across the property sector, having previously held CEO positions at Purplebricks and Strike.

Throughout his career, Sam has scaled and led businesses across the property industry to their highest levels, delivering exceptional results. He is known as a people-focused leader, putting teams and customers at the heart of everything he does, an approach that aligns closely with how Odevo is built.

"Sam brings a wealth of leadership experience and a genuine focus on people," says Claire Shepherd, CEO of Odevo UK. "His track record of scaling businesses across the property sector, combined with his people-first approach, makes him exactly the right leader to take Rendall and Rittner forward. We have exciting plans in the coming months and years, building on an incredibly successful history, and with Sam at the helm, we look forward to a very bright future."

As CEO, Sam will focus on building on Rendall and Rittner's strong foundations while continuing to put teams and customers first, supporting the company's next phase of growth as part of Odevo.

"I'm delighted to be joining Rendall and Rittner, and Odevo, at such an exciting time," says Sam Mitchell, CEO of Rendall and Rittner. "I'm looking forward to building on the successful history together with the team."

Contact

press@odevo.com

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