SaeboFlex, Revolutionary Neurological Hand Exoskeleton, on Permanent Public Display at London Science Museum

The Saebo Flex , a breakthrough hand product designed for individuals suffering from neurological injuries such as stroke, allows patients the ability to incorporate their arm and hand functionally. The Saebo Flex , sold to over 50 countries around the world, is based on the latest advances in neurorehabilitation research documenting the brain's ability to "re-program" itself through high-repetition, functional training. Each year, thousands of patients world-wide with impaired hand function are able to take advantage of the latest research by using the Saebo's technology to further exercise and challenge their affected hand in therapy or at home.

"It is such an honor to have the SaeboFlex on permanent public display at the prestigious Science Museum along with other significant historical medical artefacts spanning hundreds of years," stated Henry Hoffman, Co-Founder of Saebo.

"During the development of the SaeboFlex, fellow co-founder, John Farrell, and I saw the immediate potential of such a game-changing therapeutic device for clients with impaired hand function. Prior to the SaeboFlex, treatment options for the arm and hand were ineffective and marginal. Many neurological patients were living a one-handed life and were told that they had 'plateaued' and no further gains could be made. The advent of the SaeboFlex was not only a complete paradigm shift for therapists, as it profoundly transformed how clinicians treated neurologically impaired clients, it also offered new-found hope and success for thousands of patients world-wide," Hoffman concluded.

Use of the SaeboFlex is now taught in occupational therapy schools world-wide, and it is considered the "standard of care" for stroke rehabilitation. To view the SaeboFlex at the museum along with other world-class iconic objects across the globe, visit www.sciencemuseum.org.uk/see-and-do/medicine-wellcome-galleries.

Saebo, Inc. is a medical device company primarily engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of affordable and novel clinical solutions designed to improve mobility and function in individuals suffering from neurological and orthopedic conditions. With a vast network of Saebo-trained clinicians spanning six continents, Saebo has helped over 500,000 patients around the globe achieve a new level of independence. For more information about Saebo, please visit: www.saebo.com.

