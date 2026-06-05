Russian edition of Volume I of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" launched in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" was launched at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Wednesday.

Roughly over 100 representatives from media outlets, think tanks and government authorities of China, Russia and other countries attended the launch ceremony.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua (C), TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov (R), Chinese Consul General in St. Petersburg Luo Zhanhui jointly unveil the Russian edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" during the launch ceremony at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Hao Jianwei) People walk past screens displaying information of the launch ceremony of the Russian edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" at the 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2026. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

During the ceremony, President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Chinese Consul General in St. Petersburg Luo Zhanhui jointly unveiled the new book.

Participants of the event noted that the book is a documentary work presenting a panoramic view of the great practices and remarkable achievements in China's governance in the new era. Packed with detailed case studies, objective perspectives and systematic elaboration, it fully documents China's arduous journey of overcoming difficulties and forging ahead in the new era.

The Russian edition of the book is expected to serve as an authoritative and vivid reference for people from various walks of life in Russia seeking to better understand how China has achieved its development and the effectiveness of its governance, while also building a solid bridge for deeper China-Russia cultural exchanges, said the participants.

Compiled by Xinhua News Agency and published by Xinhua Publishing House for global distribution, the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" is now available in Chinese, English, Arabic, Russian and other languages.