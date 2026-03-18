Roundtable Living LLC - Air Force Veteran Katrina E. Robinson to Host 2-Day Co-Living Business Conference in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As vacancy costs rise and traditional rental margins tighten, housing entrepreneur, Air Force veteran, and Founder of Group Home on Autopilot, Katrina E. Robinson is inviting real estate investors to reconsider the one-tenant rental model.

Robinson will host the Co-Living Business Conference 2026 on April 24–25 in Los Angeles, California. The two-day, in-person event is designed for landlords and investors who want to increase cash flow and stabilize income by converting single-family rentals into structured, room-by-room co-living properties.

Roundtable Living LLC

"For decades, investors have relied on a one-tenant, one-check model," Robinson says. "In today's market, that approach leaves too much income and too much stability on the table. When structured correctly, co-living creates built-in resilience."

Through her company, Roundtable Living LLC, and her Group Home on Autopilot coaching program, Robinson has developed a systems-based approach to shared housing. Rather than depending on a single lease, the co-living model distributes revenue across multiple residents, reducing the financial impact of vacancies while increasing performance per property.

The conference will focus on helping small-scale operators improve returns from existing homes without acquiring large apartment buildings or entering institutional real estate.

Over two implementation-focused days, attendees will learn:

How to evaluate properties for co-living feasibility

How to convert traditional rentals into structured co-living homes

Financial comparisons between single-tenant and room-by-room income models

Legal and zoning considerations for shared housing

Marketing systems that consistently fill rooms

Remote management and automation frameworks

Risk mitigation strategies specific to co-living

The event will include live training sessions, guided work periods, and insights from industry professionals, including an accountant experienced in real estate and operators currently managing profitable co-living properties.

Robinson challenges the common assumption that scaling requires more properties. Instead, she teaches investors how to increase performance per asset through structure, operational discipline, and automation.

"With co-living, one vacancy does not eliminate your monthly revenue," Robinson explains. "The goal is not just more doors. It is a stronger performance per door."

As housing affordability pressures increase nationwide, co-living continues to gain attention as both a profitable strategy for investors and a practical option for residents seeking flexible, lower-cost living arrangements. Robinson believes small-scale investors can lead this shift by adopting systems that replace reactive landlord practices with structured operations.

The Co-Living Business Conference 2026 is open to:

Independent landlords

Real estate investors seeking stronger cash flow

Entrepreneurs entering shared housing

Operators ready to modernize their rental model

Early registration is now open for the April 24–25, 2026 event in Los Angeles.

Tickets and event details are available at:

www.grouphomeonautopilot.com/CBC

About Katrina E. Robinson

Katrina E. Robinson is a housing entrepreneur and Air Force veteran. She is the founder of Roundtable Living LLC and the creator of Group Home on Autopilot, where she teaches investors how to structure, fill, and automate profitable co-living homes. Her work centers on helping small-scale operators build stable, system-driven housing businesses.

Media Contact:

Name: Katrina E. Robinson

Company: Roundtable Living LLC

Location (City, State): Los Angeles, CA

Email: info@roundtableliving.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935044/Roundtable_Living_LLC.jpg