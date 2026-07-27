Rosenberg & Parker Welcomes Leader to Launch New Financial Institutions Practice

WAYNE, Pa., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenberg & Parker (R&P) is excited to welcome Nathan Hummel as its incoming Financial Institutions Practice Leader. Nathan and his team advise banks, insurers, institutional investors and corporate clients on risk transfer, bank-fronted surety, standby letters of credit, guarantees, trade finance and credit risk distribution strategies.

Nathan Hummel, Vice President, Financial Institutions Practice Leader

Nathan joins R&P to continue his illustrious career in finance and insurance spaces, having held senior leadership roles across financial institutions, trade finance, capital markets, and syndications at Allianz Trade, Capital One, WSFS/Bryn Mawr, Commerzbank, and Morgan Stanley. He earned his MBA, magna cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame – Mendoza College of Business.

"R&P continues to experience exceptional growth as our clients and prospects recognize the value of working with an advisor that uses surety as a capital solution to create differentiated outcomes relative to our competitors," said Jack Rosenberg, President of Rosenberg & Parker. "As we continue towards our vision to be the most sophisticated and innovative specialty broker in the world, Nathan's experience and financial expertise leads our new Financial Institutions Practice in being an impactful value add for our clients."

Throughout his career, Nathan has focused on developing innovative solutions that help financial institutions optimize capital, manage risk, and access additional lending capacity. Making the move to R&P as the next step of his career was a logical one. "Rosenberg & Parker is known for being a trusted advisor, not a transactional broker. That's exactly how I want to serve clients. Just as importantly, the firm's philosophy aligns with how I believe business should be done," said Nathan.

With this new Practice on offer, Nathan is confident that clients will continue to experience the exceptional service R&P has a reputation for delivering. "We want to build the Financial Institutions Practice clients call when the answer isn't obvious. The most complex challenges aren't solved with a standard product; they require technical expertise, creativity, and trusted relationships," stated Nathan. "If clients know they can bring us their toughest challenges because we'll find a way to solve them, we'll have accomplished exactly what we set out to do."

About Rosenberg & Parker:

Founded in 1944, Rosenberg & Parker is the largest independent surety-only brokerage & advisory firm in the world. Instead of having a basic knowledge on a wide array of insurance products, R&P has made surety its sole focus. One hundred percent of its concentration is devoted to increasing industry-specific knowledge and putting the mastery of surety to work for its clients. Expertise, Innovation, Integrity, & Service – these are the four pillars on which the company was founded and built, and it continues to guide Rosenberg & Parker through its more than 80 years in business.