Rockwell Automation Announces Cranswick to Improve Production-Line Efficiency with Precision Robotic Pick-and-Place Technology

Gourmet-food-maker automates end-of-line packaging process using autonox robots, in collaboration with CWM Automation

MILTON KEYNES, England, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Cranswick Plc, one of Britain's leading manufacturers of premium gourmet foods, has commissioned a new robotic end-of-line pick-and-place system using autonox Robotics.

Every year, Cranswick produces millions of "pigs-in-blankets" (sausages wrapped in bacon) for the Christmas market. The final stage of the process – picking the sausages off the conveyor belt and placing them in their packaging – was still performed manually, which introduced delays and other constraints. Cranswick commissioned CWM Automation to design and deliver a fully automated pick-and-place system, allowing those employees to take on more skilled tasks.

"Automating this stage of the process presented some complex challenges," said Åsa Arvidsson, regional vice president EMEA north region, Rockwell Automation. "The new system had to operate with remarkable precision and speed. With our strategic collaboration with autonox Robotics, we were able to support CWM Automation in making this possible."

Powered by Rockwell Automation Allen-Bradley® Kinetix VP low inertia servo motors controlled by an Allen-Bradley® GuardLogix® 5380 safety controller, the new end-of-line pick-and-place system accurately detects the presence and orientation of each sausage. It then uses an autonox Delta robot to pick up the sausage, properly align it and place it in the appropriate package – 240 times a minute.

"We're very happy with the new pick-and-place system," said Mark Lundgren, chief engineering manager at Cranswick Gourmet Sausage. "Thanks to Rockwell Automation and CWM Automation, we're able to meet our production goals and deadlines in a way that is far more efficient and cost effective. Our labor productivity on the line is greatly increased and that means our staff not only have more skilled and comfortable jobs, they're also often free to work on other production lines."

"Cranswick had to have the new system up and running to meet their annual production target," explained Mick Williams, managing director, CWM Automation, a Rockwell Automation Gold-Level OEM. "To achieve this, we worked closely with the Cranswick engineering team and the systems consultants at Rockwell Automation. It was a great cooperation, and together we met what was a very challenging deadline."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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