Robo.ai Appoints Former INTERPOL President H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi as Chairman of Its Subsidiary Alif Holding

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the Group serves government, public-sector and enterprise customers across the Middle East and global markets

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) (the "Company") today announced the appointment of H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, former President of INTERPOL, as Chairman of its proposed subsidiary, Alif Holding, an Abu Dhabi-headquartered intelligent industrial technology group (the "Group"), effective immediately. The appointment further strengthens the Group's corporate governance and its security and compliance oversight.

H.E. Dr. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi

Under the banner of "Building Intelligent Industries", Alif Holding is structured around two integrated platforms — intelligent software and intelligent equipment — and develops, integrates and manufactures AI systems in the UAE. Its business is centred on government and public-sector projects and mission-critical domains, spanning energy, oil and gas, ports, public safety, utilities, mining, transportation, smart cities and critical infrastructure, with systems engineered to meet the security, reliability and continuity standards required for government-grade deployments. Committed to technology neutrality and open architecture, and anchored in "Made in UAE" manufacturing, the Group is strongly aligned with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031; it will be based in the UAE, serve the GCC region and reach global markets.

H.E. Dr. Al-Raisi brings more than four decades of experience in the digital transformation of public services and global digital security governance, with expertise spanning national-level data compliance, cross-border digital risk management, and the development of sovereign-grade AI security frameworks. He served as President of INTERPOL from 2021 to 2025, the first President from the Middle East in the organization's century-long history, and currently serves as Chairman of Neurovia AI, a subsidiary of Robo.ai. His background aligns closely with the Group's focus on government and critical infrastructure.

As Chairman, H.E. Dr. Al-Raisi will chair Alif Holding's board of directors, with a focus on corporate governance and on the Group's security and compliance oversight. In this capacity, he will provide board-level guidance on the Group's long-term strategy, governance framework, and risk and compliance standards.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming part of every nation's critical infrastructure, and it must be built to the standards that governments and critical infrastructure operators require," said H.E. Dr. Al-Raisi. "Alif Holding's direction is in line with the UAE's 2031 national agenda — engineering and manufacturing in the UAE, serving the UAE and the region, and reaching global markets. I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to build a group grounded in trust, security and responsible industrial development."

About Alif Holding

Alif Holding is an Abu Dhabi-headquartered intelligent industrial technology group under Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO). Structured around intelligent software and intelligent equipment platforms, it serves government, critical infrastructure and industrial customers, developing, integrating and manufacturing AI systems in the UAE for deployment across energy, ports, public safety, utilities, smart cities and other critical infrastructure sectors. Its direction is aligned with the UAE's 2031 national development agenda, and its footprint extends from Abu Dhabi across the Middle East and global markets.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate smart terminals through AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets to construct a unified artificial intelligence operating system and a blockchain-empowered ecosystem to pioneer an intelligent future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially; further information is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media Contact

Alif Holding Corporate Communications

Email: info@alifholding.ai

Website: www.alifholding.ai

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: pr@roboai.group

Website: www.roboai.group

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