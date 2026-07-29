Robo.ai and Abu Dhabi Enterprise Jointly Establish AI Industrial Group Alif Holding to Serve Infrastructure, Government and Industrial Sectors

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) (the "Company" or "Robo.ai") today announced that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Eleven International Holdings for the proposed establishment of Alif Holding,an intelligent industrial technology group (the "Group"). The Group will be headquartered in Abu Dhabi, with Robo.ai holding a controlling stake, and will develop intelligent software and smart equipment for government, infrastructure and industrial sectors across the UAE, the GCC region and global markets.

Alif Holding

Under the banner of "Building Intelligent Industries", the venture is structured around two integrated platforms:

The intelligent equipment platform covers robotics and automation, advanced composite materials, and intelligent equipment and manufacturing. On the other hand, the intelligent software platform covers industrial AI, computer vision, AI agents and large language models, digital twin, and data and analytics.

The Group's business focus will be centered on government and public-sector projects, as well as mission-critical domains. Target industries include energy, oil and gas, ports, public safety, utilities, mining, transportation, smart cities and critical infrastructure. All related systems will be engineered to meet the security, reliability and continuity standards required for government-grade deployments.

On the manufacturing front, the Group plans to establish engineering, assembly and production capabilities in Abu Dhabi, delivering on a "Made in UAE" proposition. Its development roadmap comprises four phases: acquiring proven global technologies, integrating them into a unified platform, manufacturing in the UAE to international standards, and scaling into regional and global markets. In terms of technology, the Group is committed to technology neutrality and open architecture, partnering with international AI, robotics, sensor, software, communications, and public safety and security technology companies.

The initiative is strongly aligned with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and with Abu Dhabi's development as a centre for artificial intelligence and advanced industry. According to PwC's estimates, artificial intelligence could contribute close to US$96 billion to the UAE economy by 2030, equivalent to approximately 13.6% of GDP.

"Alif Holding is designed as a full-stack AI industrial group," said Benjamin Zhai, Chief Executive Officer of Robo.ai. "Governments, critical infrastructure operators and industry across this region are investing in artificial intelligence at national scale, and they need partners able to deliver complete systems end to end. That is why Alif Holding was established — created in the UAE, serving the world."

About Alif Holding

Alif Holding is an Abu Dhabi-based AI industrial group under Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO), focused on intelligent software and intelligent equipment for governments, critical infrastructure and industrial customers. It develops, integrates and manufactures AI systems in the UAE for deployment across energy, ports, public safety, utilities, smart cities and other mission-critical sectors.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate smart terminals through AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets to construct a unified artificial intelligence operating system and a blockchain-empowered ecosystem to pioneer an intelligent future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially; further information is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and reports on Form 6-K. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media Contact

Alif Holding Corporate Communications

Email: info@alifholding.ai

Website: www.alifholding.ai



Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: pr@roboai.group

Website: www.roboai.group