Roam Charging launches electric vehicle charging hub at David Lloyd Clubs in Hatfield

CRAWLEY, England, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roam Charging, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, has announced the launch of its latest EV charging installation at David Lloyd Clubs in Hatfield, marking another milestone in its growing partnership with David Lloyd Clubs to deliver a major EV charging rollout across the UK.

Roam launches EV chargers at David Lloyd Clubs Hatfield.

The Hatfield launch, located at Hatfield Business Park, will take place on Thursday 18th June from 8.00am until 4.00pm, with Roam and David Lloyd teams on site to welcome members, showcase the new charging facilities and support drivers in getting set up on the Roam app. On the day, visitors can expect hands-on assistance, the opportunity to ask questions about EV charging as well as free charging throughout the launch event.

This launch follows a successful activation at David Lloyd Clubs Purley, where Roam hosted a similar event that resulted in strong engagement with members and sustained high charger utilisation long after launch day. Roam's events focus on education, accessibility and creating a seamless charging experience for those using the health club's car park.

Commenting on the launch, James Randall from Roam, said:

"Our partnership with David Lloyd Clubs is about making EV charging simple, convenient and part of everyday life. The success of our Purley launch showed just how valuable it is to be on-site, speaking directly with members and helping them get set up from day one. We're excited to bring the same experience to Hatfield and continue supporting David Lloyd Clubs members on their transition to electric driving."

As part of the partnership, David Lloyd Clubs members receive a free Roam membership, normally priced at £7.20 per month. This benefit provides access to reduced charging tariffs:

AC chargers: 51p per kWh (standard rate 59p)

DC chargers: 64p per kWh (standard rate 72p)

Roam's event at David Lloyd Clubs, Hatfield Business Park, Hatfield AL10 9AX, will take place from 8.00am until 4.00pm on Thursday 18th June.

Roam's app can be downloaded for free by following this link.

About Roam

Roam is dedicated to transforming the EV charging experience with a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge charging solutions designed for drivers, businesses and communities. With a focus on accessibility, reliability and scalability, Roam provides smart charging stations, intuitive software, and customer-first services that empower the transition to electric mobility. From high-power public chargers to flexible commercial installations, Roam continues to expand its network and support the global shift toward cleaner transportation.

For more information, visit https://www.roamcharging.com.