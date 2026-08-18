NINGHAI, China, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy and Ascania Energy have signed two strategic memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to advance solar and energy storage projects in Ukraine. The cooperation framework covers projects of up to 100 MW of solar capacity and 200 MWh of utility-scale battery energy storage.

The MoUs were signed by Jerry Qin, President, Europe, at Risen, and Yevhen Piatko, CEO and Co-Owner of Ascania Energy. Yehor Yarmolenko, Chief Technology Officer of Ascania Energy, also attended the ceremony.

Risen Energy and Ascania Energy Partner on Up to 100 MW Solar and 200 MWh Energy Storage in Ukraine

The partnership responds to demand in Ukraine for new generation capacity, decentralized energy infrastructure and flexible solutions that strengthen power reliability. Solar-plus-storage can add distributed capacity, improve renewable energy integration, shift electricity use and support businesses during grid constraints.

Ascania Energy operates across Ukraine's energy value chain, from project development, engineering and EPC to system integration, energy management, trading and direct energy supply. Part of Ascania Group, which has 30 years of business experience, the company combines local execution capabilities with access to business customers.

Risen offers PV modules, energy storage, inverters and intelligent energy management, backed by integrated R&D, manufacturing, quality assurance, project delivery and global service capabilities. As of Q2 2026, cumulative PV module shipments exceeded 121.4 GW and battery energy storage system deliveries surpassed 10 GWh, with operations in over 90 countries and regions. In Ukraine, Risen has supplied modules to 12 solar projects, including the 323 MW Pokrovskaya Solar Power Plant, gaining experience in product adaptation, delivery and local services. This foundation supports utility-scale, C&I and solar-plus-storage applications worldwide.

On Aug. 13, the Ascania Energy delegation visited Risen Energy's intelligent manufacturing facility to review its PV and energy storage production, testing and quality management capabilities. Discussions highlighted Hyper-ion Pro heterojunction modules, designed for high power, efficiency and lifetime energy yield, and eTron liquid-cooled energy storage systems, integrating thermal management, multilayer safety protection and intelligent control for utility-scale applications.

The companies will continue cooperation in project development, product localization, engineering training, after-sales service and technical capacity building, combining Risen Energy's technology and delivery capabilities with Ascania Energy's local expertise to support solar-plus-storage deployment in Ukraine.