RFA Unveils its Next Chapter: the First AI-Native MSP, Redefining IT Services for Financial Institutions

The expanded platform embeds AI-driven automation across cybersecurity, network infrastructure, and IT operations, giving firms enterprise-grade protection and performance.

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RFA, a managed services provider built for financial services firms, announced the launch of its next-generation platform, embedding AI-driven automation, monitoring, and analytics into every layer of IT operations. The launch marks RFA's evolution into an AI-native MSP, where automation and deep industry expertise work together to deliver faster, more proactive, and more secure outcomes for firms operating in complex, regulated environments. A closer look at the platform is available on the RFA blog.

For more than 35 years, RFA has supported hedge funds, private equity firms, asset managers, and allocators through every major shift in enterprise technology. As threats and regulatory demands become more complex, firms can no longer afford IT and security programs that are reactive, fragmented, or dependent on hard-to-staff internal teams. RFA's new platform is built to close that gap, embedding AI as core infrastructure.

Backed by the Titan platform, RFA's new services are powered by AI agents that work alongside RFA's team. The agents gather diagnostics, correlate signals across systems, and action with full context, handling the repetitive, high-volume work in the ticket queue. RFA's engineers remain active in the process, validating the diagnosis and deciding the right course of action, with AI augmenting their work so clients get the speed of automation alongside human oversight.

RFA now delivers more consistent service, faster resolution times, and proactive IT and cybersecurity. As part of this launch, RFA is also introducing a revamped customer portal, with a new security dashboard, live chat for faster ticket submission, and a clearer billing overview. Together, these changes set a new standard for how RFA delivers managed services.

Introducing a New Offering: Managed AI Services

RFA is launching Managed AI Services, which enables clients to bring AI into their business in a safe and secure manner. RFA sets up secure, private AI tools built on platforms like Claude, ChatGPT, and Microsoft Copilot, then manages and governs them on an ongoing basis so the technology keeps working as intended.

The goal is simple: let firms use AI for real work, like investment research and document review, without putting sensitive client data at risk or running into compliance problems. RFA also gives clients ongoing visibility into how their AI tools are being used, so oversight doesn't mean waiting for a monthly report.

An overview of the features and services launching today include:

AI Roadmapping and Strategic Consulting

AI Implementation and Governance

AI Usage & Cost Controls

Claude Connector and Skills Development & Implementation

Custom AI Agent Development Services

Strengthening the Leadership Team

To lead RFA into this next chapter, the company has also strengthened its executive team, naming David Andrade as President, Steve Schoener as Chief Operating Officer, Bill Ercolano as Chief Technology Officer, and Tim Kennedy as Chief Revenue Officer. Each brings more than two decades of experience building managed services organizations for regulated financial firms, and the four executives have spent recent months embedded within RFA's team and clients ahead of today's launch.

About RFA & Titan

Founded in 1989 as Richard Fleischman & Associates, RFA has grown into a global technology and cybersecurity partner to more than 700 financial services firms and regulated institutions representing over $1 trillion in assets under management. In 2025, RFA joined Titan, the company behind RFA's AI operating system, to accelerate its transformation into an AI-native MSP. Backed by Titan's technology and investment, RFA delivers managed cybersecurity, compliance, cloud, and end-user services from nine locations across the US, Europe, and Asia.

Titan is an AI-native holding company transforming the IT services industry by acquiring managed service providers and equipping them with its proprietary platform, which embeds AI agents to deliver faster, more proactive, and more consistent service. Founded by Saurin Patel and David Heffernan, Titan is backed by a $74 million Series A round led by General Catalyst.

For more information, visit rfa.com

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Media Contact:

Nikki Shine, Marketing Manager

marketing@rfa.com