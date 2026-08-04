Revolune Announces Service Provider Program with CellCarta, Concept Life Sciences, and Propath UK

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolune today announced the launch of its Service Provider Program, a new partner model designed to expand customer access to Revolune-powered multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) workflows through experienced service laboratories. The program launches with CellCarta, Concept Life Sciences, and Propath UK as participating service providers, giving researchers and translational teams multiple routes to evaluate, adopt, and scale flexible multiplex staining workflows.

Revolune Service Providers

The Revolune Service Provider Program is designed for customers who want access to advanced multiplex IF capabilities but may not yet have the infrastructure, capacity, or internal expertise to run every step of the workflow in-house. Through the program, customers can work with qualified service providers to support panel design, staining execution, imaging, and downstream analysis while maintaining access to Revolune's adaptable multiplex staining technology.

"Many customers are looking for more flexible approaches to multiplex IF, but they need practical ways to get started," said Florian Leiss, CEO of Revolune. "By launching our Service Provider Program with CellCarta, Concept Life Sciences, and Propath UK, we are giving customers trusted routes to access Revolune-powered workflows — whether they want to outsource execution, build capabilities internally, or combine both approaches."

The program comes as researchers, translational teams, and biopharma organizations evaluate new options for tissue-based biomarker discovery and development. Revolune's technology is designed to support customizable multiplex staining workflows that can adapt to changing research questions, sample types, and translational needs. By working with service providers that bring experience in tissue-based research, biomarker services, and complex assay execution, Revolune aims to make adoption faster and more practical for a broader range of customers.

Each partner brings complementary strengths. CellCarta delivers global precision medicine laboratory capabilities, backed by deep histopathology expertise alongside genomics, proteomics, and immunology. Our teams support analysis at any stage, spanning biomarker discovery through CDx development. Benefit from our global network of pathologists and validated singleplex, multiplex and hyperplex assays.

Concept Life Sciences provides expert discovery, development, analytical, and specialist laboratory services across the life sciences sector.

Propath UK offers specialist spatial biology and tissue-based biomarker services, including experience supporting complex multiplex proteomic and transcriptomic workflows.

The launch of the Service Provider Program marks an important step in Revolune's broader commercial strategy. In addition to offering technology directly to customers, Revolune will continue building a partner ecosystem that supports adoption through service-based execution, application expertise, and workflow support.

About Revolune

Revolune develops flexible multiplex staining technologies designed to make advanced tissue biomarker workflows more accessible, adaptable, and practical for research and translational applications.

About CellCarta

CellCarta is a global CRO supporting biopharma with reliable, regulatory-ready biomarker data from translational research to CDx. With fully owned and harmonized laboratory operations across North America, Europe, Australia, and China, CellCarta delivers integrated capabilities spanning immunology, histopathology, proteomics, and genomics, supported by comprehensive sample management and logistics solutions.

About Concept Life Sciences

Concept Life Sciences is a leading contract research organisation (CRO) serving the global life sciences industry. The company offers sophisticated spatial and translational biology services, biomarker discovery and development capabilities, and exceptional end-to-end chemistry expertise to support drug discovery and development programs.

About Propath UK

Propath UK — The Spatial Biology CRO® — delivers the expertise, quality, and scientific partnership needed to transform complex tissue samples into meaningful biological insight.

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