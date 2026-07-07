Revenue Management Labs Launches AI Build Practice in London, Names Gustavo Mendonça to Lead

New London team turns pricing strategy into AI-powered systems, delivering working tools in weeks at a fraction of the cost of enterprise software.

LONDON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Management Labs, a pricing consultancy that combines deep commercial expertise with AI built directly into every engagement, today announced the launch of a dedicated AI build practice based in its new London office, led by Gustavo Mendonça, a seasoned expert in AI-driven analytics and pricing system architecture.

Launching an AI Build Practice in London

The London team will focus on translating pricing strategy into AI-powered decision systems: purpose-built tools and analytics platforms that make pricing decisions consistent, scalable, and repeatable. Unlike traditional enterprise software that requires multi-year implementations and seven-figure budgets, the firm's AI-accelerated approach delivers working solutions in weeks. By embedding the resulting tools into the company's operating rhythm, the clients see immediate and enduring impact.

"We embed AI directly into every model we build for you, delivering faster analysis, sharper pattern detection, and pricing intelligence that compounds over time. Unlike most pricing tools or consultants, we automate and advise simultaneously with AI built in."

— Gustavo Mendonça, Managing Partner

The build practice addresses three interconnected challenges that mid-market and growth businesses face with conventional pricing technology:

Speed to value: most enterprise platforms take 6 to 18 months before delivering a single usable insight. The firm's AI-assisted approach compresses this to weeks.

most enterprise platforms take 6 to 18 months before delivering a single usable insight. The firm's AI-assisted approach compresses this to weeks. Return on investment: traditional licensing can run $500K to $2M+ before customisation. Revenue Management Labs builds purpose-fit tools that deliver compounding returns without the overhead.

traditional licensing can run $500K to $2M+ before customisation. Revenue Management Labs builds purpose-fit tools that deliver compounding returns without the overhead. Commercial fit: generic platforms rarely reflect a business's actual pricing logic. At RML every system is deployed according to the client's processes, calibrated to the client's specific constraints and commercial context.

About Revenue Management Labs

Revenue Management Labs was built to close the gap between pricing potential and realized margin, and that focus has never wavered. Founders Avy Punwasee and Michael Stanisz started on the other side of the table, in the commercial and finance roles where pricing decisions get made, defended, and too often left on the table. They founded RML to deliver what clients actually needed: strategies grounded in each client's specific context, with the execution support to bring them to life. Today, RML is a fast-growing boutique consultancy helping businesses grow through in-depth insights, innovative pricing strategies, and practical solutions. With AI built into every engagement and a custom approach that rejects one-size-fits-all thinking, RML partners with growth businesses and private equity firms across industrials, services, and technology. Offices in New York, London, and Toronto.

Media Contact: Peter Sullivan, psullivan@revenueml.com, Revenue Management Labs, revenueml.com