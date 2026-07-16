Residential Elevators Market worth $58.6 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the "Residential Elevators Market is projected to reach USD 58.6 billion by 2031 from USD 51.8 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 2.5%.

Browse 356 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 348 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Residential Elevators Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Residential Elevators Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 51.8 billion

USD 51.8 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 58.6 billion

USD 58.6 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 2.5%

Residential Elevators Market Trends & Insights:

The residential elevators market is growing due to the aging population requiring elevators for easy mobility, growing investments in smart cities and infrastructure, followed by rising focus on energy-efficient buildings.

Asia Pacific accounted for a significant share of 48% in 2025.

In elevator technology, the traction elevator segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (2.6%) during the period.

By service, the modernization segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (3.7%) during the period.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (US), Schindler (Switzerland), KONE Corporation (Finland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), and TK Elevator (Germany) were identified as star players in the residential elevators market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Sigma Elevators (India), WeMaintain (France), Cibes Lift (Sweden), and ORONA (Spain) have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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Residential elevators are compact vertical transportation systems specifically designed for private homes to provide safe, convenient, and accessible movement between multiple floors. They enhance mobility for elderly individuals and people with disabilities while also improving convenience, comfort, and property value in single-family homes, villas, duplexes, and townhouses. Residential elevators are available in technologies such as traction, hydraulic, and machine-room-less systems, and can be customized to suit various home layouts and architectural designs.

By elevator technology, the traction elevator segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Traction elevators are the fastest-growing segment of the residential elevator market, as they are not only energy-efficient but also offer a smoother ride and fit into modern multi-story residences. Traction elevators, which use electric motors and counterweight systems, require less energy than traditional hydraulic systems to lift, maintain, and lower loads, and are faster than hydraulic elevators. Traction elevators use less energy than hydraulic elevators and operate at higher speeds and at lower noise levels. Moreover, with the rise of connected homes, traction elevators can be seamlessly integrated into smart home ecosystems, offering remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance features. As more high-end villas and custom-built homes are constructed, demand for premium elevator technologies that provide greater comfort, safety, and extended lifespan is growing rapidly. Traction elevators are the fastest-growing segment of the residential elevator market, as homeowners' functional requirements, combined with sustainability and energy efficiency, are becoming more sophisticated and increasingly demanding more powerful elevators.

By service, the modernization segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

The modernization segment is projected to hold the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Homeowners are increasingly looking to upgrade their existing elevator systems with advanced technologies to improve performance, safety, and user experience, driving rapid growth in the modernization of the residential elevators industry. Modernization is not the solution to replacing entire systems; it allows new controllers, energy-saving drives, intelligent safety devices, digital displays, and connected monitoring systems to be fitted, and installed elevators to be extended. The spread of the smart home concept is promoting the integration of smartphone control, touchless operation, remote diagnostics, and IoT-based monitoring into existing elevators. Moreover, component replacements and interior refurbishments are fueling investments in improved ride quality, energy efficiency, and modern cabin design and styling. Elevator manufacturers are also developing modular solutions that cut installation time and provide major performance gains. Modernization services are also being boosted by the growth in renovation projects for residential properties, especially for luxury homes and multi-story residences that are being renovated as they age. Modernization is the fastest-growing service segment in the residential elevators market, as technology continues to evolve rapidly and homeowners seek to future-proof their properties with connected, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing mobility systems.

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The Middle East & Africa region is expected to account for the second-fastest CAGR during the forecasted period

Rapid urbanization, growing residential construction, and investment in premium residential developments are the key factors that are fueling the growth in the Middle East & Africa market for residential elevators. In the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and South Africa, luxury villas, gated communities, and multi-story residential developments are booming, with demand for effective vertical mobility solutions on the rise. Diversification, housing, and smart cities are further driving the adoption of advanced residential infrastructure, with the support of Government initiatives. With the increasing demand for luxury lifestyles, homeowners are investing more in their homes and in residential elevators to make them more convenient, accessible, and valuable. The region is also seeing growing use of smart home products and services, which is fueling demand for connected elevators with features such as IoT integration, touchless controls, and energy-efficient systems. In addition, some new construction and renovation projects are using the residential elevator, as aging-in-place and universal design concepts are gaining importance. Global elevator manufacturers and regional distributors have continued to invest in their product lines and service networks, further bolstering market growth. All these factors make the Middle East & Africa the second fastest-growing regional market for residential elevators.

Key Players

The major residential elevators companies players such as Otis Worldwide Corporation (US), Schindler (Switzerland), KONE Corporation (Finland), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Fujitec Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation (TELC) (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), TK Elevator (Germany), SJEC Corporation (China) are covered in the residential elevators market. Product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the residential elevators market.

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