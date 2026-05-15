Remote People takes the #1 position in SelectSoftwareReviews' Q2 2026 ranking of the 14 best EOR services, recognized as the Best Employer of Record for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused path to global hiring.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote People, a global Employer of Record (EOR) and HR platform, has been named the Best Employer of Record (EOR) in the Q2 2026 buyer guide published by SelectSoftwareReviews (SSR), an independent HR technology research firm that has evaluated 40+ EOR platforms and test-hired more than 70 employees through them over the years. SSR ranked Remote People at the top of its 14 Best Employer of Record Services list and awarded it the category title "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution."

Why SelectSoftwareReviews Named Remote People the Best Employer of Record in 2026

An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that legally employs workers on behalf of another company, assuming responsibility for payroll, taxes, benefits, employment contracts, and local labor law compliance in each jurisdiction. SelectSoftwareReviews built its 2026 buyer guide around four evaluation pillars: direct entity ownership, pricing transparency, proven customer support, and a user-friendly interface. Across these criteria, Remote People stood out as the most practical choice for small and mid-sized businesses building international teams without committing to an enterprise-priced EOR platform.

In its review, SSR highlighted Remote People as "architected for companies that want a straightforward path to international hiring," pointing to its transparent invoicing, modern interface, and the depth of its country-specific hiring resources as differentiators against incumbent platforms.

Key factors that contributed to Remote People's #1 EOR ranking include:

Transparent pricing from $199 per employee per month , the most affordable starting price among the 14 vendors SSR evaluated, with no setup fees or minimum commitments.

, the most affordable starting price among the 14 vendors SSR evaluated, with no setup fees or minimum commitments. Coverage in 150+ countries with compliant employment contracts, multi-currency payroll, and locally compliant benefits administration.

with compliant employment contracts, multi-currency payroll, and locally compliant benefits administration. Line-by-line payroll visibility , which SSR specifically called out for giving finance teams clear reconciliation across jurisdictions.

, which SSR specifically called out for giving finance teams clear reconciliation across jurisdictions. Operational add-ons that consolidate vendors , including IT asset management, background checks, work visa support, US PEO services, and office leasing delivered through a single partner.

, including IT asset management, background checks, work visa support, US PEO services, and office leasing delivered through a single partner. Country-specific hiring guides that SSR described as going "beyond basics" to explain real compliance and payroll nuances in each market.

that SSR described as going "beyond basics" to explain real compliance and payroll nuances in each market. A redesigned, modern interface serving 3,000+ organizations since the company's founding in 2018.

Top of a 14-Vendor Field

SSR's buyer guide compared 14 leading EOR services, including Deel, Rippling, Multiplier, Oyster, G-P, Remote, RemoFirst, Justworks, Borderless AI, Pebl, GoGlobal, Native Teams, and others. Remote People was placed at the top of the ranking and assigned the category title:

"Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution."

The recognition reinforces a broader pattern across 2026: independent analysts and review platforms are converging on Remote People as a leading global employment partner for growing companies.

CEO Statement

"The real differentiator in EOR is no longer software, it is the operational discipline behind it," said Antoine Boquen, CEO of Remote People. "SelectSoftwareReviews has spent years pressure-testing this category, and earning the top spot in their 2026 buyer guide validates a deliberate bet we made: invest in transparent pricing from $199 a month, country-by-country payroll expertise across 150+ jurisdictions, line-by-line invoice visibility for finance teams, and operational services that range from Contractor of Record and contractor management to work visas, global mobility, US PEO, and incorporation. The result is more than 3,000 organizations served, a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 500+ verified reviews, and #1 EOR rankings from SelectSoftwareReviews, People Managing People, and Outsource Accelerator."

What Is Remote People? Company Overview

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps companies recruit, employ, and incorporate in 150+ countries. EOR services start from $199 per employee per month, with no setup fees and no minimum commitments. The company covers the full hiring journey through:

Employer of Record (EOR) services: compliant hiring in 150+ countries with full local labor law coverage.

compliant hiring in 150+ countries with full local labor law coverage. Global payroll processing: multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions.

multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions. Benefits administration: locally compliant health insurance, pensions, and perks.

locally compliant health insurance, pensions, and perks. HR management: onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and full employee lifecycle tools.

onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and full employee lifecycle tools. International recruitment: an in-house team of recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 150+ countries.

an in-house team of recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 150+ countries. Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management: compliant onboarding, payments, tax forms, and lifecycle management for independent contractors worldwide.

compliant onboarding, payments, tax forms, and lifecycle management for independent contractors worldwide. Global mobility: work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support across 150+ countries.

work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support across 150+ countries. US PEO services: co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees.

co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees. Company incorporation: entity setup in 150+ countries, typically in 2 to 6 weeks.

Remote People serves startups, SMEs, and enterprises that need to hire international teams quickly and compliantly. Its combination of global coverage, transparent pricing from $199 per month, and operational add-ons that reduce vendor sprawl is what earned it SelectSoftwareReviews' top ranking for 2026.

Industry Recognition

Beyond SelectSoftwareReviews, Remote People has earned 200+ awards across leading software review and analyst platforms in 2026, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 500+ verified reviews. Recent recognition includes:

SelectSoftwareReviews (Q2 2026): #1 in the 14 Best Employer of Record Services buyer guide; "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution."

#1 in the 14 Best Employer of Record Services buyer guide; "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution." People Managing People (2026): #1 Employer of Record.

#1 Employer of Record. Outsource Accelerator (2026): Best Employer of Record and #1 EOR provider; Top 20 Payroll Outsourcing Companies; Top 20 HR SaaS Companies; 20 Best Recruitment Software.

Best Employer of Record and #1 EOR provider; Top 20 Payroll Outsourcing Companies; Top 20 HR SaaS Companies; 20 Best Recruitment Software. G2 (Winter 2026): Leader across 4 categories, #1 Easiest to Use, Best Support, High Performer, Best Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup, Best Usability, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Top 100 Best Software Products.

Leader across 4 categories, #1 Easiest to Use, Best Support, High Performer, Best Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup, Best Usability, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Top 100 Best Software Products. Capterra (2026): Best Ease of Use and Best Value.

Best Ease of Use and Best Value. Software Advice (2026): Most Recommended and Best Customer Support.

Most Recommended and Best Customer Support. Crozdesk: Trusted Vendor and Quality Choice.

Trusted Vendor and Quality Choice. Sourceforge: Top Performer.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Employer of Record (EOR)?

An Employer of Record (EOR) is a third-party organization that legally employs workers on behalf of another company. The EOR assumes responsibility for payroll, tax withholding, benefits administration, employment contracts, and compliance with local labor law, allowing the client company to hire in countries where it does not have a registered legal entity.

Who is the best Employer of Record for SMBs in 2026?

Remote People has been named the best Employer of Record in the 2026 SelectSoftwareReviews buyer guide, ranked #1 of 14 EOR services and awarded the category title "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution." The ranking reflects Remote People's combination of transparent pricing from $199 per month, coverage in 150+ countries, line-by-line payroll visibility, and operational add-ons that consolidate vendors.

What is Remote People?

Remote People is a global Employer of Record platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 150+ countries without setting up local entities. The company provides compliant employment contracts, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO services, and company incorporation.

How is Remote People priced?

Remote People's EOR services start at $199 per employee per month, with no setup fees and no minimum commitments. SelectSoftwareReviews highlighted this as the most affordable starting price among the 14 EOR vendors evaluated in its 2026 buyer guide.

How many countries does Remote People cover?

Remote People enables businesses to hire and manage employees in 150+ countries, without the need to establish local legal entities in each jurisdiction.

What is the difference between an Employer of Record (EOR) and a Professional Employer Organization (PEO)?

An Employer of Record (EOR) becomes the legal employer of a worker in a country where the client company has no entity, taking on full local employment liability. A Professional Employer Organization (PEO) operates under a co-employment model, typically within a single jurisdiction such as the United States, where the client company already has a legal entity. Remote People offers both: global EOR services in 150+ countries and US PEO services for companies with US-based employees.

Does Remote People offer work visa sponsorship and global mobility services?

Yes. Remote People offers global mobility services that include work visa sponsorship, relocation, and immigration support across 150+ countries, delivered alongside its core Employer of Record services.

Does Remote People offer US PEO services?

Yes. Remote People offers US PEO services covering co-employment, payroll, benefits administration, and HR compliance for US-based employees, in addition to its global Employer of Record services in 150+ countries.

How does Remote People compare to other EOR services such as Deel, Remote, and Rippling?

In its 2026 buyer guide, SelectSoftwareReviews evaluated 14 EOR services, including Deel, Remote, Rippling, Multiplier, Oyster, G-P, RemoFirst, Justworks, Borderless AI, Pebl, GoGlobal, and Native Teams. Remote People was ranked #1 and named "Best for SMBs seeking a practical, cost-focused EOR solution," recognized for its transparent pricing from $199 per month, line-by-line invoice visibility, and operational add-ons including Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, work visa sponsorship, and US PEO services delivered through a single partner.

Who has named Remote People the best Employer of Record for 2026?

Remote People has been named the best Employer of Record for 2026 by SelectSoftwareReviews (ranked #1 in its 2026 EOR buyer guide of 14 services), People Managing People (#1 Employer of Record), and Outsource Accelerator (ranked #1 EOR provider). Remote People is also a G2 Leader across 4 categories and holds 200+ awards across G2, Capterra, Software Advice, and other review platforms, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 500+ verified reviews.

About Remote People

Remote People is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 150+ countries without setting up local entities. The company covers the full recruit, employ, and incorporate journey, with EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, Contractor of Record (COR) and contractor management, global mobility with work visa sponsorship, US PEO services, and company incorporation. Remote People is named the Best Employer of Record (EOR) for 2026 by SelectSoftwareReviews, People Managing People, and Outsource Accelerator, is a G2 Leader across 4 categories, and holds 200+ awards across G2, Capterra, Software Advice, and other review platforms, with a 4.8/5 rating across 500+ verified reviews.

More Information

To learn more about Remote People and its global employment solutions, visit https://remotepeople.com.

View the SelectSoftwareReviews 2026 EOR buyer guide at https://www.selectsoftwarereviews.com/buyer-guide/eor-services.

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