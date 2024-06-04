Redefine football viewing experience with the all - new Hisense 100" mini LED TV - the official TV of UEFA EURO 2024

DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand and official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, delivers the ultimate in viewing experiences with the Official Television of the UEFA EURO 2024 and Hisense BEYOND GLORY UEFA EURO 2024™ campaign with the Hisense 100" U7K Mini LED ULED 4K TV.

HISENSE 100” MINI LED TV - THE OFFICIAL TV OF UEFA EURO 2024

Hisense continues to innovate in the high-end market with products demonstrating exceptional consumer benefits. Ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 worldwide in 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for 100-inch TVs, Hisense is committed to delivering large-sized televisions that are best in class when it comes to performance, quality and value.

As the official partner of UEFA EURO 2024™, Hisense takes football viewing to new levels with a TV designed specifically for gamers and sports fans. For a truly stunning sports experience, Hisense's Mini-LED delivers the elegance of true darkness and stellar brightness with an expansive spectrum that intensifies every hue. And Quantum Dot Color creates an even more realistic picture, with over a billion colors adding richness and depth. Fully Array Local Dimming and Peak Brightness ensure viewers always get the best image, from the darkest darks to the brightest whites.

Give gaming and sporting action the edge and secure incredible wins with 144Hz Game Mode PRO. The Auto Low Latency Mode and 144Hz variable refresh rate keeps up with even the most intense action. No more input lag or frame tearing getting in the way, gamers will enjoy a smoother experience from the second they press start.

For a different kind of action, the Hisense 100" U7K Mini LED ULED 4K TV brings tech straight from the cinema to the living room. IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision, and Filmmaker Mode work together to deliver incredible 4K pictures for viewing favorite films and shows as they're meant to be seen.

The Hisense 100" U7K Mini LED ULED 4K TV is ready to witness every big moment of UEFA EURO 2024™ action with sports lovers worldwide. Rely on Hisense to deliver the perfect game-viewing experiences through its innovative TV products.

About Hisense

Hisense, established in 1969, is a global leader in home appliances and consumer electronics operating in over 160 countries. Specialising in multimedia, home appliances, and IT solutions, Hisense prioritises integrity, innovation, and sustainability.

With over 50 years of expertise, Hisense offers top-quality products, exceptional after-sales services, and extensive warranties. The company pioneers cutting-edge technologies such as the Laser TV, ULED Local Dimming Backlight Control and chip technology, developing 8K ultra high-definition display chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips. Beyond consumer electronics, Hisense excels in B2B industries such as intelligent transportation, medical technology, and optical modules.

Hisense proudly owns and has acquired renowned brands, including Toshiba TV, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen, and Asko, solidifying its position in the market. As a sponsor of major sporting events, Hisense has been associated with events such as 2022 FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro 2020 and UEFA Euro 2024 Germany, and clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain.

With 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: https://hisenseme.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429569/HISENSE_MINI_LED_TV.jpg