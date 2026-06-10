RavenPack Partners with Japan Exchange Group's SCRIPTS Asia team to Provide AI-Ready Data on Japanese Equities

Japan Exchange Group's SCRIPTS Asia transcripts available on Bigdata.com, fueling AI agents with structured, machine-ready earnings content.

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenPack today announced a partnership with JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) to make its investor transcript service, SCRIPTS Asia, accessible for AI workflows on Bigdata.com. Enterprises will be able to feed Japanese corporate investor meeting disclosures, expert English translations, and institutional-grade event transcripts directly into AI agents and equity research workflows through Bigdata's APIs and MCP connectors.

In the Asia-Pacific markets, obtaining reliable corporate earnings data has long been a persistent challenge: lower frequency, less regulatory oversight, and greater fragmentation are making systematic approaches more difficult. Japan is the world's third-largest equity market, with over $50 billion in daily trading volume. Yet for many global investors, it has remained difficult to access in a timely manner. Earnings calls, regulatory filings, and management guidance are primarily published in Japanese, and by the time translated summaries reach non-Japanese-speaking analysts, market-moving insights are often already priced in.

"Japan has been hiding in plain sight," said Armando Gonzalez, Co-Founder and CEO of RavenPack. "Japanese companies are world-class, the market is liquid, and the governance reform story is real. What was missing was an intelligence layer that AI can actually use: structured, translated, and delivered fast enough to act on. JPXI has spent years earning the trust of Japanese corporates and institutional investors. Through Bigdata.com, we're turning that into something any AI agent or research platform can consume directly."

Commenting on the partnership, Mikio Hinoide, Executive Officer at JPXI said: "We have long believed in information leading to efficient markets. By integrating our earnings call transcripts and corporate data into Bigdata.com, we enable insights generated from earnings discussions and institutional briefings to inform global investment decisions in real time-advancing transparency across Japanese markets."

Built for AI agents and AI-driven equity research

JPXI's SCRIPTS Asia Service (Investor Transcript Service) will be available in Bigdata.com, designed from the ground up for AI consumption. Whether the use case is an autonomous research agent monitoring Japanese corporates, a signal-generation model scanning for earnings surprises, or an analyst co-pilot summarising disclosures as they land, the data is structured, translated, and delivered at the speed AI workflows demand. Coverage includes:

AI-native delivery - All data is structured and accessible via APIs and MCP connectors, enabling teams to build AI agents that autonomously monitor Japanese corporate activity, detect earnings surprises, flag governance events, or generate research briefings, without manual data wrangling.

- All data is structured and accessible via APIs and MCP connectors, enabling teams to build AI agents that autonomously monitor Japanese corporate activity, detect earnings surprises, flag governance events, or generate research briefings, without manual data wrangling. Corporate announcements & earnings - Quick coverage of earnings releases, shareholder meetings, R&D days, and investor-targeted events from Japanese-listed companies, with expert English translations delivered within hours of the original disclosure, instead of days

- Quick coverage of earnings releases, shareholder meetings, R&D days, and investor-targeted events from Japanese-listed companies, with expert English translations delivered within hours of the original disclosure, instead of days Full event transcripts - Verbatim transcripts of earnings calls, analyst briefings, and institutional investor meetings in both Japanese and English: primary-source material that AI research tools can analyse for sentiment, guidance changes, and forward-looking signals the moment the event ends.

About RavenPack

RavenPack provides AI-driven data infrastructure for the financial industry. The company transforms unstructured content into structured, institutional-grade analytics. Through Bigdata.com, RavenPack provides open, API-first access to comprehensive financial intelligence, enabling researchers, data scientists, and institutions to explore and operationalize AI at scale.

About JPX Market Innovation & Research

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) was established as a new subsidiary of Japan Exchange Group, alongside the exchanges, the self-regulatory organization, and the clearing house. It commenced business on April 1, 2022. By consolidating JPX Group's index, data, and digital-related services, as an organization that serves a central role in JPX Group's strategic business development. In February 2023, JPXI made SCRIPTS Asia K.K. a wholly owned subsidiary and merged it into the company on April 1, 2026. SCRIPTS Asia will continue to exist as the brand name for JPXI's transcript distribution service.