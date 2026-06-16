Rapid Microbiology Testing Market worth $9.00 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Rapid Microbiology Testing Market is projected to grow from about USD 5.69 billion in 2026 to USD 9.00 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Browse 410 market data Tables and 55 Figures spread through 380 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Rapid Microbiology Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 5.69 billion

USD 5.69 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.00 billion

USD 9.00 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 9.6%

Rapid Microbiology Testing Market Trends & Insights:

By product, reagents & kits accounted for the largest share of 52.4% in 2025, primarily due to their recurring usage across sterility testing, microbial identification, PCR assays, and contamination monitoring workflows in clinical and industrial settings.

By method, growth-based rapid microbiology testing accounted for the largest market share of 40.2% in 2025 due to its widespread use in pharmaceutical sterility testing, environmental monitoring, food safety testing, and clinical microbiology applications.

By application, the industrial testing segment accounted for the largest market share of 56.8% in 2025, supported by rising demand for sterility assurance, contamination control, and regulatory compliance in pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and environmental testing industries.

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The increasing burden of infectious diseases, rising concerns regarding healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and the growing demand for faster and more accurate microbial detection methods. The market is benefiting from the need to reduce turnaround times in clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical manufacturing, food safety testing, and environmental monitoring. Increasing adoption of automation in microbiology laboratories, stringent regulatory requirements for sterility assurance, and the expansion of biopharmaceutical production are further accelerating demand for rapid microbiology testing products.

Furthermore, market growth can be attributed to continuous innovation in molecular diagnostics, automation software, and high-sensitivity microbial detection technologies, which are improving laboratory efficiency and workflow productivity. The integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based laboratory informatics, and real-time microbial monitoring systems has enhanced data analysis, contamination tracking, and decision-making capabilities. Increasing demand for rapid and reliable microbiological quality control in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, food & beverage manufacturers, and environmental testing laboratories is driving the adoption of advanced rapid microbiology testing solutions. Growth-based rapid microbiology methods, nucleic acid-based technologies, Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) bioluminescence systems, and automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing platforms are increasingly being utilized to support faster diagnosis, contamination detection, and regulatory compliance.

By application, industrial testing segment accounted for largest market share in 2025.

This market is classified into industrial testing, clinical disease diagnosis, and research applications. Among these, the industrial testing segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. The dominance of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of rapid microbial detection technologies in pharmaceutical & biotechnology manufacturing, food & beverage testing, and environmental monitoring. Growing regulatory emphasis on sterility assurance, contamination control, product quality, and faster release timelines has significantly increased the demand for rapid microbiology testing solutions across industrial settings.

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By end user, hospitals, clinical laboratories, & ASCs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The market is divided into hospitals, clinical laboratories, & ASCs; pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies; food & beverage companies; environmental & water testing laboratories; and other end users. The dominance of hospitals, clinical laboratories, and ASCs is attributed to the high volume of infectious disease testing, increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections, and growing demand for rapid and accurate microbial diagnostics. Additionally, the rising adoption of automated microbiology systems, molecular diagnostic platforms, and antimicrobial susceptibility testing solutions in healthcare settings is further supporting segment growth.

North America dominated rapid microbiology testing market in 2025.

The market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the rapid microbiology testing market in 2025. The region's dominance is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure; strong presence of leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostic companies; and early adoption of innovative microbiology technologies, such as (Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization Time-of-Flight) MALDI-TOF mass spectrometry and digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR). In addition, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and healthcare-associated infections has significantly increased demand for rapid microbial diagnostics. The presence of well-established hospitals (Johns Hopkins Hospital, Mayo Clinic), clinical laboratories (Labcorp, Quest Diagnostics), research institutes (National Institutes of Health), and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities (Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc.), along with stringent regulatory standards for sterility and contamination control, further supports market growth in North America.

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Top Companies in Rapid Microbiology Testing Market:

The Top Companies in Rapid Microbiology Testing Market include Waters Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), and QuidelOrtho Corporation (US), among others.

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