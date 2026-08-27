Rapid Market Adoption of Viso Now signals a fundamental shift in how Computer Vision Applications are built

Users build a real-world computer vision application simply by describing their problem, without collecting data, labelling images, selecting models, or having previous machine learning experience.

This marks a category shift: Strong sign-up growth since launch shows clear demand for a faster, more accessible approach to real-world AI.

< 3 MINUTES median time to first vision application

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- viso.ai has reported strong early demand for Viso Now, its recently launched platform that enables anyone to build a working computer vision application in minutes.

Since its recent launch, Viso Now has seen over 1,000 users creating more than 3,500 vision applications, with a median time to first application of less than 3 minutes, signaling immediate market acceptance of a faster, more accessible approach to computer vision.

A visual overview of Viso Now, showing how users can build computer vision applications from video and natural language prompts. The image highlights key platform capabilities, including vision agent creation, cloud connectors, application management and performance dashboards, with examples for ramp utilisation, stock detection and standard operating procedure adherence.

With Viso Now, users can build a computer vision system by describing it, and easily upload a video or connect cameras. The platform creates a working, real world AI application that can solve highly complex visual tasks, and take actions like events and send alerts. Its perception capabilities far exceed conventional detection, and offers human-level understanding.

"Viso Now changes everything about AI vision. No coding, no annotation, no model training. What took months now takes an hour, and AI vision moves from detection to human-level perception. This makes it possible to bring AI into the physical world. And that's exactly why we want you to try it for yourself. "

Gaudenz Boesch, Co-CEO and Founder, viso.ai

Strong early adoption

The pace of signups shows clear demand for computer vision that can be implemented immediately. Teams can move from an idea to a working solution in the same moment, making it easier to test more possibilities and focus on the applications that create real value.

"Computer vision has traditionally forced teams to invest in data, models and infrastructure before knowing whether an idea will work. We believe that process is backwards. With Viso Now, teams start with the problem they want to solve and can build a working computer vision application in minutes. The response since launch shows there is real demand for a faster, more intuitive way to build computer vision."

Nico Klingler, Co-CEO and Founder, viso.ai

From an idea to a working AI application

Viso Now brings video, visual understanding, logic, integrations and alerts together in one place. Users describe the outcome they need in ordinary language, test the application against real footage, and adjust the application as required.

With Viso Now, users can:

Describe what they want to build or a problem to solve in plain language.

in plain language. Upload footage from video or connect to a camera using a wide range of pre-built connectors.

using a wide range of pre-built connectors. Review outcomes in a visual interface or build custom dashboards.

or build custom dashboards. Make changes to the visual perception engine or logic.

to the visual perception engine or logic. Trigger actions through connectors like email, Slack, MS Teams, or send data anywhere via API.

Build systems that tackle real industry problems

Users are building applications for established use cases such as quality control, workplace safety and traffic analysis, while also experimenting with niche and unexpected ideas that would previously have been too difficult or costly to pursue (for example, use Viso Now to evaluate, rank and flag ISO compliance or food safety hazards). If a problem can be observed visually, it can become an opportunity to solve or automate it with computer vision.

One early user, an operations leader in automotive service equipment manufacturing, said: "In an afternoon, I built an agent that does exactly what we need it to do, and I had no previous experience building anything like this. It might as well be magic."

Start on free forever, scale when ready

Viso Now is available through the browser and completely free to start. Every account receives free credits each day, plenty for users to continue building, testing and refining ideas without an upfront commitment. Users can invite their team and build several applications for different use cases.

Build your first vision application

Go to www.viso.ai/viso-now, describe what you want to see and build your first working vision application in minutes.

Media Contact:



Chrissie Jamieson

VP, Marketing

Viso.ai

c.jamieson@viso.ai

Tel: 07801 211 910