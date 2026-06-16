Raju Law Celebrates Six Years of Guiding Clients Through US Immigration

Raju Law is marking six years of service as a US immigration law firm focused on transparency, accessibility, and practical legal guidance.

BETHESDA, Md., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raju Law recently celebrated its sixth anniversary as a firm specializing in US immigration law, including business entry and investment pathways. During that time, the firm has worked with individuals, families, entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses seeking to better understand their immigration options and pursue opportunities in the United States.

Noteworthy Professional Accomplishments

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According to Timothy Raju Mahajan, Esq., Principal Attorney of Raju Law, the firm has handled over 4,300 cases in the past six years and reports a 98.7% success rate. Supporting these successes is the firm's team of more than 200 professionals, including law clerks, paralegals, associate attorneys, case managers, and administrative executives.

Today, Raju Law serves clients from more than 20 countries across four continents. With offices in Maryland, New York, Los Angeles, Georgia, and an international presence in Bangladesh, Dubai, and Portugal, the firm assists clients from countries such as Bangladesh, Turkey, Israel, Iraq, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, India, China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Mongolia. The firm's work also reaches parts of Africa and Oceania.

Emphasizing Practical Guidance and Clarity

Raju Law takes a practical approach to immigration strategy. The firm uses a structured process to identify the appropriate immigration pathway, gather the strongest available evidence, review weaknesses early, and prepare each petition in accordance with the applicable legal standard.

Rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach, each petition is built around the client's specific background and goals. The firm's legal team draws on research from authoritative databases such as Westlaw and LexisNexis to develop tailored arguments designed to address the unique circumstances of each case.

When Timothy Raju Mahajan, Esq., founded Raju Law, he recognized that many immigration clients felt disconnected from the process and often struggled to obtain timely updates about their cases. In response, the firm developed proprietary case management technology designed to provide clients with greater visibility into their matters, regardless of where they are located in the world.

Improving Accessibility for High-Skill Categories

As the firm grew, its team noticed that visa categories such as EB-1A, EB-2 NIW, E-2, and EB-5 were frequently perceived as options reserved for the ultra-wealthy or applicants with significant corporate support.

In response, Raju Law has focused on helping a broader range of qualified professionals, researchers, entrepreneurs, and innovators explore whether these pathways may be suitable for their circumstances. Raju Law's services currently include, but are not limited to, EB-1A, EB-1B, EB-1C, EB-2 NIW, EB-2 PERM, EB-3, EB-4, EB-5, H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, L-1, O-1, R-1, P-1, P-2, P-3, Q-1, E-2, TN, and EAD applications.

In addition to preparing filings, the firm offers guidance throughout various stages of the immigration process. This includes interview preparation for NVC and adjustment of status matters, profile-building support for EB-1A and EB-2 NIW candidates, and business-related guidance for E-2 and EB-5 investors.

A Full Life Cycle of Immigration Support

Over the past six years, Raju Law has come to view immigration as a journey that often spans multiple stages of a person's life and career. From education and employment to investment, family-based immigration, humanitarian relief, and permanent residency, the firm aims to provide structured and personalized guidance at each step of the process.

About Raju Law

Founded in 2020, Raju Law - Immigration & Investment Attorneys is a US immigration law firm that supports individuals, families, entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses while they navigate immigration pathways and prepare for opportunities in the United States. The firm currently has US offices in Maryland, New York, Los Angeles, and Georgia, with an international presence in Bangladesh, Dubai, and Portugal, covering three continents

Media contact Details:

Contact Person: Sumaiya Islam Mrittika

Email: info@rajulaw.com

Address: 4520 East-West Hwy #780, Bethesda, MD 20814

City/State: Maryland

Website: www.rajulaw.com