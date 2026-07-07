Rainbowco Expands Offshore Wind Foundation Capabilities with Proven Global Delivery Experience

QIDONG, China, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nantong Rainbow Offshore & Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (ROC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Rainbowco Jiangsu Rainbow Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (RHI) (SZSE: 002483), continues to strengthen its position in the offshore wind equipment manufacturing sector through large-scale production capacity, extensive project delivery experience, and global service capabilities. The company is committed to supporting the sustainable growth of the global offshore wind industry with reliable foundation solutions.

Established in 2011 in the Qidong Marine Industrial Park, Jiangsu Province, ROC has developed into one of China's leading manufacturing bases for offshore wind, shipbuilding, and marine engineering equipment.

The company operates a specialized manufacturing base covering approximately 500,000 square meters with 800 meters of Yangtze River waterfront. Supported by integrated fabrication, assembly, inspection, coating, and heavy-lift logistics facilities, ROC is capable of delivering offshore wind foundations efficiently, consistently, and at scale.

As a key business unit of RHI's high-end equipment manufacturing segment, ROC specializes in the fabrication of offshore wind and marine engineering equipment. Its product portfolio includes offshore vessels, monopile foundations, jacket foundations, and related secondary structures, serving both nearshore and deep-water offshore wind projects.

Over the years, ROC has delivered nearly 800 offshore wind monopiles together with complete secondary steel structures for projects in China and overseas. The company has also participated in the construction of several landmark offshore engineering assets, including Huadian 1001, China's first offshore wind installation vessel; IHC's 4,000-ton heavy-lift vessel; the Huadian Wenqiang 600-ton offshore wind installation platform; and the Dolphin 01 offshore wind operation and maintenance vessel. These projects have further strengthened ROC's expertise in manufacturing large-scale offshore engineering equipment.

Leveraging RHI's global manufacturing and service network, ROC benefits from five manufacturing bases and nearly 30 localized service locations across six continents. Its business now spans more than 50 countries and regions, providing international customers with integrated solutions ranging from project support and equipment manufacturing to final delivery.

Looking ahead, ROC will continue to enhance its technological innovation, manufacturing capacity, and international delivery capabilities. Working closely with global partners, the company remains committed to supporting the continued growth of offshore wind energy and contributing to the global transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future.