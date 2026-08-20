Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis Market Set for Strong Growth Through 2036, Driven by Emerging Therapies and Rising Cancer Burden | DelveInsight

The radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing incidence of head and neck cancers and the expanding use of radiotherapy as a standard treatment modality. Rising awareness of supportive cancer care, coupled with the substantial unmet need for effective preventive and therapeutic options, is driving research and development activities in this field. The advancement of novel therapies, including Dusquetide (SGX942) (Soligenix), RRx-001 (EpicentRx), MIT-001 (MitoImmune Therapeutics), and others, is expected to improve treatment outcomes and expand market opportunities.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Summary

The total radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The prevalent cases of RIOM are expected to increase during the forecast period, driven by the growing use of radiotherapy in cancer treatment, rising incidence of head and neck cancers, an aging population, and improved access to oncologic care.

Leading radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis companies, such as Soligenix, EpicentRx, MitoImmune Therapeutics, and others, are developing new radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis treatment drugs that can be available in the radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis treatment drugs that can be available in the radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis market in the coming years. The promising radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis therapies in clinical trials include Dusquetide (SGX942), RRx-001, MIT-001, and others.

Discover new treatment options for radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/radiotherapy-induced-oral-mucositis-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market

Increasing Incidence of Head and Neck Cancers: The rising global burden of head and neck cancers is increasing the number of patients receiving radiotherapy, a major cause of oral mucositis. As more patients undergo radiation-based treatment, the demand for effective prevention and management of RIOM continues to grow.

The rising global burden of head and neck cancers is increasing the number of patients receiving radiotherapy, a major cause of oral mucositis. As more patients undergo radiation-based treatment, the demand for effective prevention and management of RIOM continues to grow. Growing Adoption of Radiotherapy as a Standard Cancer Treatment: Radiotherapy remains a cornerstone in the treatment of many solid tumors, either as a standalone therapy or in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The expanding use of advanced radiation techniques is driving a larger patient pool at risk of RIOM, creating sustained market demand.

Radiotherapy remains a cornerstone in the treatment of many solid tumors, either as a standalone therapy or in combination with chemotherapy and immunotherapy. The expanding use of advanced radiation techniques is driving a larger patient pool at risk of RIOM, creating sustained market demand. Launch of RIOM Drugs: The dynamics of the RIOM market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Dusquetide (SGX942) (Soligenix), RRx-001 (EpicentRx), MIT-001 (MitoImmune Therapeutics), and others.

According to Sharad Chandra Vinayak, Assistant Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, advancements in immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and regenerative therapies such as Dusquetide, RRx-001, and MIT-001 offer the potential to transform RIOM management by addressing the biological mechanisms driving mucosal injury and healing.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Analysis

Management of radiation-induced oral mucositis is currently centered on supportive care and symptom relief rather than disease-specific treatment.

Standard interventions include comprehensive oral care protocols, saline and sodium bicarbonate mouth rinses, benzydamine mouthwash, topical anesthetics, systemic pain medications, and nutritional support to minimize mucosal injury and enhance patient comfort throughout cancer therapy.

to minimize mucosal injury and enhance patient comfort throughout cancer therapy. Despite these measures, no therapies have been specifically approved for RIOM, underscoring a considerable unmet clinical need and providing opportunities for novel treatments designed to target the biological processes involved in mucosal damage and healing.

RIOM is associated with substantial clinical complications, frequently resulting in hospitalization or extended hospital stays for nutritional supplementation, intravenous pain management, and antibiotic administration. In advanced cases, patients may experience severe difficulty with oral intake, requiring feeding tube placement and comprehensive supportive care.

Several standardized tools are available to evaluate the severity of RIOM, including the World Health Organization (WHO) Oral Toxicity Scale, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) criteria, the Radiation Therapy Oncology Group (RTOG) grading system, and the Oral Mucositis Assessment Scale (OMAS) . These assessment frameworks facilitate consistent disease evaluation, treatment monitoring, clinical trial outcomes, and standardized patient care across different healthcare settings.

. These assessment frameworks facilitate consistent disease evaluation, treatment monitoring, clinical trial outcomes, and standardized patient care across different healthcare settings. The therapeutic pipeline for RIOM remains relatively sparse, with only a limited number of investigational agents under development, such as Dusquetide (SGX942), RRx-001, and MIT-001 .

. These pipeline candidates are designed to target the inflammatory pathways and tissue injury associated with RIOM, highlighting ongoing efforts to introduce mechanism-based therapies that address the underlying causes of the disease.

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Competitive Landscape

Some of the RIOM drugs under development include Dusquetide (SGX942) (Soligenix), RRx-001 (EpicentRx), MIT-001 (MitoImmune Therapeutics), and others.

Soligenix's Dusquetide (SGX942) is an investigational innate defense regulator (IDR) intended to treat oral mucositis, particularly radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis (RIOM) in patients receiving treatment for head and neck cancer. The therapy works by regulating the innate immune system to alleviate inflammation, accelerate tissue repair, and lessen the severity and duration of mucosal damage without compromising the effectiveness of anticancer therapies. SGX942 is being investigated as a promising supportive care option that may enhance patients' quality of life, minimize treatment-related complications, and enable continuity of cancer therapy.

EpicentRx's RRx-001, an investigational small-molecule candidate, is under evaluation for the prevention and treatment of radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer undergoing chemoradiotherapy. The therapy is designed to target oxidative stress, inflammation, and radiation-induced tissue damage to reduce both the severity and duration of oral mucositis. By selectively protecting healthy tissues while maintaining the tumor-killing efficacy of radiotherapy, RRx-001 has the potential to improve patient outcomes, support adherence to cancer treatment, and address a critical unmet need in supportive oncology care.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about which pipeline drugs could transform radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis treatment @ Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Therapeutics Market

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Segmentation

The radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the United States, Grade III RIOM accounted for the highest number of cases in 2025, whereas Grade IV RIOM represented the lowest burden.

The radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases Receiving Radiotherapy

Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases of RIOM

Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of RIOM

Total Treated Cases of RIOM

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Segmentation Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases Receiving Radiotherapy, Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases of RIOM, Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of RIOM, and Total Treated Cases of RIOM Key Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Companies Soligenix, EpicentRx, MitoImmune Therapeutics, and others Key Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Therapies Dusquetide (SGX942), RRx-001, MIT-001, and others

Scope of the Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Report

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Patient Population Forecast

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Therapeutics Market Size

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Pipeline Analysis

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Size and Trends

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Opportunity

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis

Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the top emerging radiotherapy-induced oral mucositis therapies @ Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1 Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Key Insights 2 Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of RIOM by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of RIOM by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Signs and Symptoms 7.3 Risk Factors 7.4 Pathophysiology 7.5 Diagnosis 8 Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Radiotherapy induced Oral Mucositis (RIOM) 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases Receiving Radiotherapy in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.4.1 Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases Receiving Radiotherapy in the United States 9.4.2 Cancer-specific Prevalent Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis in the United States 9.4.3 Severity-specific Prevalent Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis in the United States 9.4.4 Total Treatable Cases of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis in the US 9.5 EU4 and the UK 9.6 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis 11 Emerging RIOM Drugs 11.1 Competitive landscape of emerging therapies 11.2 Dusquetide (SGX942): Soligenix 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Analyst's Views Note: List to be continued in the report 12 Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Radiotherapy-Induced Oral Mucositis 12.3 Key Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3.1 Cost Assumptions 12.4 Conjoint Analysis of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis 12.5 Total Market Size of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis in the United States 12.7.2 Total Market Size of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market 12.9 Japan Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market 13 Unmet Needs of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis 14 SWOT Analysis of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis 15 KOL Views of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement of Radiotherapy-induced Oral Mucositis 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of RIOM Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Radiotherapy Induced Oral Mucositis Market Report Methodology

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