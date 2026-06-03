Quobly secures €115 million Series A to bring silicon-based quantum computers to market

GRENOBLE, France, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quobly, a French quantum computing company, today announced the closing of a €115 million Series A financing to accelerate the industrialization of its silicon-based quantum computers and bring its first commercial product to market by the end of 2026.

Quobly Series A – Leadership team

The round is led by Bpifrance, SEALSQ and STMicroelectronics, with participation from the European Innovation Council (EIC Fund), Blast, ALIAD (Air Liquide Venture Capital) and existing investor Innovacom, bringing together leading industrial, sovereign and deeptech investors. Existing shareholders also include the CEA, CNRS, Quantonation and Supernova Invest.

Long-time investor Bpifrance is participating through the Deep Tech 2030 fund, managed on behalf of the French government as part of the France 2030 initiative.

Long-time investor Bpifrance is participating through the Deep Tech 2030 fund, managed on behalf of the French government as part of the France 2030 initiative. This financing will support continued R&D, industrialization efforts and international commercial expansion.

Quobly, bringing semiconductor-grade manufacturing and industrialization to quantum computing, plans to deploy its first commercial quantum computer through the cloud by the end of 2026 under its Alloy product line.

From technology validation to commercial deployment at scale

This Series A marks a key step in Quobly's roadmap to industrial-scale quantum computing, transitioning from early validation to the production of its first commercial systems.

Alloy Pioneer, the first computer in Quobly's Alloy product line, is designed for early adopters in high-performance computing and research environments. The system will be accessible through the cloud in 2026, before deployment within HPC infrastructures in 2027.

Quobly's quantum computers are designed to integrate into existing HPC and data-center infrastructures, with a compatible footprint, power supply and utility requirements, enabling straightforward deployment.

Alloy Pioneer is accessible through Alloy Forge, Quobly's quantum application development environment, enabling users to develop and validate applications under realistic hardware constraints.

The company will in particular:

Increase the performance and scalability of its quantum computer product line,

Accelerate the industrialization and scaling of its silicon quantum processors ,

Deploy its first Alloy systems into customer cloud and HPC environments.

These efforts will be supported by the continued expansion of Quobly's hardware, control electronics and software stack, in line with its system-level co-design approach.

This Series A follows Quobly's €19 million seed phase (2023-2025), during which the company demonstrated the feasibility of developing silicon qubits within semiconductor manufacturing processes, and established a system-level architecture integrating device, control and software layers.

Scaling quantum computing through semiconductor manufacturing

Quobly's approach is based on the use of FD-SOI technology on 300 mm wafers, leveraging established semiconductor manufacturing processes to address key challenges in scalability, yield and reproducibility. The company develops silicon qubits designed for dense integration and compatibility with industrial fabrication standards.

As part of this strategy, Quobly leverages semiconductor-grade capabilities across the broader semiconductor ecosystem through strategic partnerships with industrial leaders including STMicroelectronics, Air Liquide, Soitec and Orano. These collaborations accelerate the transfer of Quobly's quantum technologies into advanced manufacturing environments and support the industrial integration of process control, materials engineering, cryogenics and yield optimization from the earliest stages of deployment.

This industrial-first approach sets Quobly apart by prioritizing manufacturability and technology-system co-development.

Executive commentary

Maud Vinet, CEO and co-founder, Quobly

"This financing marks a transition from technology validation to industrial execution. Over the past two years, we have demonstrated that silicon qubits can be developed within semiconductor manufacturing processes and integrated into a system architecture. With this Series A, we are accelerating the deployment of our first commercial systems and building a quantum computing platform designed to integrate into existing computing infrastructures. Our objective is to make quantum computing deployable, scalable and usable within real industrial environments."

Investor perspectives

Laurent Malier, Executive Vice President, Global Technology R&D, STMicroelectronics

"Quantum computing will achieve the scale needed by HPC customers only if breakthrough quantum systems can be industrialized and integrated with semiconductor-grade rigor and backed by a robust ecosystem. We are leveraging years of shared expertise in FD-SOI and deep technological collaboration to accelerate the commercialization of Quobly's products thanks to a 300mm silicon fab environment. ST's investment in Quobly further demonstrates our commitment to support its global ambitions."

Gwenaël Hamon, Senior Investment Director, Bpifrance

"Our second investment in Quobly is fully in line with our ambition to support the emergence of sovereign technology champions. By choosing a quantum architecture compatible with established microelectronics industry standards, Quobly paves the way for the rapid and controlled industrialization of breakthrough technologies, an essential condition to ensure Europe's strategic autonomy in quantum computing."

Carlos Moreira, CEO, SEALSQ

"SEALSQ is proud to participate as a lead investor in Quobly's Series A financing. This investment builds on the technical partnership initiated in 2025. By combining Quobly's silicon-based quantum processors with SEALSQ's post-quantum security technologies, this collaboration contributes to the development of secure quantum computing systems. It supports the development of trusted quantum systems for industrial and critical applications."

Philippe Delmas, Chairman of the Board, Quobly

"Quobly represents a rare combination of breakthrough scientific capability and industrial execution discipline. The company is positioning itself at the intersection of quantum computing, semiconductor manufacturing and high-performance computing infrastructure, three strategic domains that will shape the next generation of computing technologies."

Advisors

Financial advisors to Quobly were Avolta and Rochefort & Associés. Legal advisors to Quobly were Goodwin and Kelten.

Legal advisors to investors included Bignon Lebray, Jones Day and Rimon Law. Financial advisory support was provided by Forvis Mazars.

Bank financing partners included BNP Paribas, Bpifrance, Caisse d'Epargne Rhône-Alpes and Société Générale.

About Quobly

Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact media: marie.cabrieres@quobly.io

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