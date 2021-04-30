Queen's Award honors science communication innovators

BATH, England, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering digital science publisher SelectScience® has been honored with the UK's most prestigious business award — the Queen's Award for Enterprise.

From its global HQ in Bath, UK, SelectScience provides trusted online information to scientists around the world at the forefront of advancements across multiple scientific disciplines, including critical fields such as COVID-19, cancer research, drug discovery, sustainability, food quality, clinical diagnostics and many others.

The company wins the coveted 2021 Queen's Award for International Trade for the second time, in recognition of its outstanding performance over the past three years.

SelectScience CEO Kerry Parker said: "What an incredible honor and proud moment for all of us at SelectScience. I'd like to thank every member of our outstanding team for their passion and commitment to delivering high-quality information, great content and exquisite service.

"Now more than ever, we are seeing the importance of effective communication within the science industry, and we feel privileged and humbled to be able to play our part in that."

SelectScience has been spearheading digital communication in science for more than two decades, connecting scientists and scientific manufacturers through peer-to-peer product reviews and resources such as webinars, eBooks and revolutionary video platform, The Scientists' Channel.

When coronavirus struck in early 2020, it responded rapidly to support the industry through the crisis as the usual global calendar of physical conferences was canceled.

After launching a series of new virtual events and other online tools to help ensure scientific collaboration could continue, the company has been having its best year on record, building an international audience of more than 5 million scientists.

The SelectScience team has chosen to dedicate its prized Queen's Award to the scientists, healthcare professionals and scientific manufacturers who have risen to the challenges of the pandemic with such resilience and innovation.

"COVID-19 has shown that only by working together can we solve the world's biggest problems, so this award feels like recognition for the science industry as a whole, for how it has united to deliver fast, effective solutions that will protect health, save lives and make a better world," said Kerry.

She added: "Without our many scientist members and partner manufacturers, we wouldn't be the thriving digital community we are today, so I'd like to take this opportunity to thank them all for putting their trust in SelectScience."

Founded in 1998 and renowned for its innovation, the business has established an enviable market position, serving high-quality digital marketing solutions to the science industry, including the world's top 10 manufacturers of scientific laboratory equipment. Earlier this year, it announced an exciting new investment partnership with Vespa Capital.

The SelectScience Virtual Summit on Cancer and Immunology Research 2021 launches on May 11, with more to follow.

About SelectScience

SelectScience® is an innovative digital publisher and marketing company within the science industry, providing vital information to scientists around the world through rich editorial content, virtual events and fully moderated peer-to-peer lab product reviews. The SelectScience team is passionate about promoting scientists and their work, as well as enabling online conversations to help accelerate critical research and scientific excellence.

For more information, please visit https://www.selectscience.net/aboutus

