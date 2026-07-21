Seoul retains #1; Asia shines and Europe mixed

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seoul is named the world's best study destination for a second year in the QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2027, followed by Tokyo (2nd) and London (3rd).

While Seoul is strong all-round, it ranks first for University Rankings, which measures the number and standing of a city's institutions. Tokyo combines prestige and value, placing first for Employer Activity and fourth for Desirability. London's position rests on university strength and students' experience.

QS ranks 150 cities across 59 higher education systems. The UK is most represented with 16 ranked cities, followed by the US (14) and China (10). Only Sydney joins the top five while no city enters the top-10 or top-20. Shanghai joins the top-25 and Leeds the top-50.

Top-10 2027 2026

1 1 Seoul 2 2 Tokyo 3 3 London 4 5 Melbourne =5 4 Munich =5 6 Sydney 7 =7 Paris 8 =7 Berlin 9 10 Vienna 10 9 Zurich

Highlights

Vienna rises to ninth and is second globally for desirability. Austria's universities are among Europe's most improved year-on-year, powered by an exceptionally international outlook.

Mainland China has more ranked cities than ever. Beijing ranks 12th and Shanghai 21st. Affordability, university quality and employer links drive its rise, while limited international diversity is a constraint.

Paris ranks fifth for university strength. Lyon (71st), Toulouse (124th) and Montpellier (147th) fall sharply, although near-free tuition keeps France among the most affordable destinations.

Munich and Berlin are among the world's most highly regarded by students and graduates, while Hamburg enters the ranking at 103rd.

Three Italian cities feature, led by Milan (39th), up five places due to its employer appeal and rising universities. Italy's cities remain among the more affordable in Europe.

All four Japanese cities rise or remain stable, but limited international diversity remains the sector's weakness. Kyoto rises to 16th, Osaka climbs to 60th and Nagoya to 108th.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands' only ranked city, rises to 19th and tops the world for desirability, even as the country moves to slow the inflow of international students.

Five South Korean cities rank. Daejeon and Gwangju appear for the first time. The government achieved its target of attracting 300,000 international students by 2027 two years early, in 2025.

Switzerland is home to two ranked cities: Zurich and Lausanne (23rd). Both are among the world's most international, reflecting a strategy that prizes research excellence and selective talent.

Methodology