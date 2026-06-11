Publicis Sapient Launches Sapient Sustain to Help Enterprises Transform IT Operations and Scale AI-Enabled Support In Increasingly Complex IT Environments

Sapient Sustain enables enterprises to create better customer experiences while reducing IT operational debt with agentic AI

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises scale AI, IT environments are becoming more fragmented, distributed and harder to manage. Traditional automation lacks the context and coordination to operate effectively at scale, leading to slower resolution times, rising operational debt and inconsistent experiences. To address these challenges, Publicis Sapient, a technology company that provides enterprise AI platforms and services, today announced the launch of Sapient Sustain for AI-enabled autonomous IT operations and managed services.

Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient (left), and Nicolai Schnack, CTO of Joe & The Juice (right). Photo credit: Siegfried Nacion, John Nacion Imaging LLC

Designed for both legacy and modern IT ecosystems, Sapient Sustain uses agentic AI to detect issues early, resolve incidents autonomously and prevent recurring failures. Publicis Sapient's people plus products approach helps businesses improve reliability and reduce IT operational costs by up to 45%, while delivering up to 8x improvement in mean time to resolution (MTTR) or same day resolution.

"Enterprises are under increasing pressure to improve reliability, reduce costs, and operate at greater speed," said Nigel Vaz, CEO of Publicis Sapient. "Sapient Sustain introduces a new model for IT operations: one where AI agents and human expertise work together to anticipate issues and resolve them before they impact the business. This is a shift from reactive support to intelligent, self-healing operations."

From Reactive IT To Autonomous Operations

Sapient Sustain integrates AI-driven workflows across the IT issue lifecycle, enabling enterprises to move from reactive support to predictive operations that continuously improve through learning and automation.

The platform supports a progressive evolution from traditional L1, L2, L3 operating models to agent-orchestrated operations, where AI augments human decision-making and enables autonomy within defined guardrails. By reducing manual tasks and accelerating resolution, this approach lowers operational debt, improves system resilience and drives more efficient, scalable operations.

A Foundation for Context-Aware AI-Driven IT Operations

Sapient Sustain is built on four foundational capabilities:

An enterprise context graph that correlates and connects signals across tickets, logs and systems, deriving insights from various sources across the IT ecosystem

Self-healing workflows built on top of a service map that enable proactive and autonomous resolution of recurring issues

A consolidated knowledge base that helps end users, businesses, and engineers act faster through AI companions

Predictive models built to surface problems early, enabling intervention before issues impact the business

These capabilities, combined with pre-built and customizable AI agents, enable Sapient Sustain to operate with a deep understanding of how the business functions while remaining flexible across multi-cloud environments.

Early Customer Momentum: Nissan And Joe & The Juice

At Nissan, Publicis Sapient is supporting business-critical application maintenance services to ensure the stability and reliability of core IT systems that underpin customer-facing operations. AI-driven capabilities have been deployed leveraging Sapient Sustain to proactively identify and remediate high-impact issues, helping protect revenue and prevent service disruption.

"Nissan's transformation is not just about introducing new technologies, but about fundamentally changing how we can reduce the operational burden on our teams," said Shizuka Hirakawa, CE/CDIO at Nissan Motor Corporation. "With initiatives like Sapient Sustain, we are beginning to industrialize efficiency through AI by embedding intelligence into our operations to reduce complexity, improve performance, and scale more effectively. The AI platform's ability to proactively detect issues and automate resolution has helped us move faster while maintaining high levels of reliability across our environment."

Through multi-agent orchestration, incident triage processes have been streamlined, reducing handoffs and enabling faster, parallel resolution workflows. In addition, AI augmentation across support layers has improved operational efficiency, reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to resolve (MTTR) while enhancing overall system performance and customer experience. This shift to predictive, AI-enabled operations has delivered measurable impact:

40% reduction in operational costs

62%+ same-day issue resolution rate (an improvement of 72%)

80% shift from reactive to proactive operations, and 99.99% platform uptime maintained

Publicis Sapient is also partnering with Joe & The Juice, a global chain of healthy juice & food and coffee shops, to support the next phase of its digital and operational growth.

"We were looking for a partner that could not only run our operations effectively, but also help us evolve them over time," said Joe & The Juice CTO Nicolai Schnack. "With Publicis Sapient and its Sapient Sustain platform, we're introducing a more intelligent, AI-driven approach that will allow us to improve performance, reduce complexity and scale with confidence."

By leveraging Sapient Sustain and embedding AI across IT operations, including predictive incident management and automated root cause analysis, Joe & The Juice is transitioning to a more proactive, continuously improving model. The engagement is expected to reduce costs, improve stability and create a scalable foundation for future growth.

To view a demo of Sapient Sustain, please visit https://www.publicissapient.com/us/en/resources/demos/lead-failure

Sapient Sustain is part of Publicis Sapient's broader portfolio of enterprise AI platforms, which also includes Sapient Slingshot, an AI-powered software development and modernization platform that accelerates the full lifecycle from design through deployment using agentic workflows, and Sapient Bodhi, an enterprise-grade agentic AI platform that enables organizations to design, build and orchestrate intelligent agents and workflows at scale.

About Publicis Sapient

Publicis Sapient is a technology company that provides enterprise AI platforms and services. With over 30 years of digital business transformation experience, we enable enterprise clients to transform how they operate and serve their customers, unlocking new value and enabling them to thrive in an AI-driven world. Our platforms Sapient Slingshot, Sapient Bodhi and Sapient Sustain use AI built off this deep enterprise context to help organizations modernize their legacy tech systems, build agentic solutions, and automate their IT operations. The combination of our AI platforms and the expertise of our people enables us to deliver faster and more effective outcomes through solutions that are specific to the unique needs of our clients' businesses, their industries and their customers. Publicis Sapient is the technology hub of Publicis Groupe, uniting 20,000 people worldwide across 28 countries. For more information, visit publicissapient.com.

Media Relations Contact

Publicis Sapient: Briana Lion – briana.lion@publicissapient.com