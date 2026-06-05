PTFE-based Copper Clad Laminates Market worth $0.65 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "PTFE-based Copper Clad Laminates Market by Type (Rigid PTFE-based CCL, Flexible PTFE-based CCL), Reinforcement Material (Glass Fiber-reinforced PTFE, Ceramic-filled PTFE), Performance Class, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031", The PTFE-based copper clad laminates market is projected to grow from USD 0.45 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 0.65 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

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PTFE-based Copper Clad Laminates Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 0.45 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.65 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 7.5%

PTFE-based Copper Clad Laminates Market Trends & Insights:

The market for PTFE-based copper clad laminates is poised to witness a steady growth rate driven by the rising demand for high-frequency and high-speed electronics. With their good performance, PTFE-based CCLs have strong electrical, thermal, and signal properties, making them highly useful in RF and microwave circuit applications. The growing adoption of ADAS, electric vehicles, and new generation communication technology is fueling market growth. Besides, the growing demand from the 5G, automotive radar, satellite communications, and advanced computing sectors is driving the market.

The Asia Pacific PTFE-based copper clad laminates market dominated with a share of 58.0% in 2025.

By type, the flexible PTFE-based CCL segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By performance class, the ultra-low Loss CCL (Df: 0.00003–0.00010 @ 10 GHz) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.7% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By reinforcement material, the ceramic-filled PTFE segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2026 to 2031, in terms of value.

By application, the high-speed/high-frequency applications segment is expected to dominate the market, growing at the highest CAGR of 10.2%.

AGC Inc., NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd., Rogers Corporation, Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd., and Doosan Corporation were identified as star players in the PTFE-based copper clad laminates market, as they have focused on innovation and have broad industry coverage, and strong operational & financial strength.

Garlock, Aegis Global Holdings Limited, and Zhejiang Wazam New Material Co., Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs for their strong product portfolios and business strategies.

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The PTFE-based copper clad laminates (CCL) market is predicted to witness strong growth as the demand for high-frequency, low-loss materials increases in next-generation communication infrastructure, growing deployment of automotive electronic systems, and the automotive sector in general. The rising deployment of 5G infrastructure, mounting investment in futuristic 6G technologies, and growing adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things devices are the key factors driving demand. Also, the rapid development of electric vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems, and autonomous driving technology is also really propagating the consumption of PTFE-based laminates in the automotive Radar PCB, phased-array antenna, RF transmission circuit, and V2X communications. Extremely low dielectric constant & low dissipation factor, excellent thermal and chemical stability, mechanical robustness, and weather/moisture-resistance. Besides good thermal properties, durability in harsh operating conditions makes PTFE-based laminates perfect for 24 GHz, 77 GHz, and 81 GHz millimeter-wave radar systems. The growing integration of millimeter-wave radars, light detection and ranging (Lidar), cameras, and centralized artificial Intelligence (AI) processors in Level 2+, Level 3, and future Level 4 vehicles is further catalyzing demand for high-efficiency, high-speed PCB solutions.

Rigid PTFE-based CCL is projected to be the second-fastest-growing type during the forecast period.

Rigid PTFE-based CCL is projected to be the second-fastest-growing type during the forecast period, driven by the rising requirement of mechanically stable, high-performance PCB materials in complex electronic applications. The advantages gained from using these laminates include excellent dimensional stability, heat resistance, and electrical reliability to meet the rising requirements of applications such as aerospace, defense, automotive, radar, and telecom infrastructure. The ability to sustain multilayer PCB structures and support stable signal transmission in the high-frequency bands is further catalyzing the growth of these materials.

Low-loss CCL (Df: 0.002–0.005) accounted for the second-largest performance class share in 2025.

Low-loss CCL (Df: 0.002–0.005) performance class was the second-largest segment of the PTFE-based copper clad laminates market in 2025, due to their cost efficiency in the practical usage that is balanced with the electrical performance of the laminate material. The dielectric loss reduction trend by low-loss CCLs, when compared to other PCBs, helps to increase signal transmission efficiency with optimized manufacturing costs. The increasing demand for data communication systems, Internet of Things technology, and radio frequency technology for commercial purposes is driving the adoption of low-loss CCLs across various industrial segments. Also, the growing demand for efficient signal transmission in consumer electronics and network devices is driving growth in the low-loss CCL market.

North America is poised to be the second-fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the second-fastest-growing region in the PTFE-based copper clad laminates market, due to the large investments being made in aerospace, defense, semiconductor manufacturing, and communication infrastructure. The region is experiencing rapid proliferation of 5G networks, growing research on 6G communications, and an uptick in the deployment of high-performance computers. According to the ITU, 5G networks have been deployed in about 60% of the region, which has been driving the adoption of high-frequency circuit boards within telecom infrastructure and RF applications. Moreover, the increasing presence of electric vehicles, ADAS technology, and autonomy within automobiles has resulted in the increasing use of PTFE-based laminates for automotive radar and sensor applications.

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Key Players

The report profiles key companies, including AGC Inc. (Japan), NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION (Taiwan), Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Rogers Corporation (US), Chukoh Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Doosan Corporation (South Korea), TAIFLEX Scientific Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Ventec International Group (Taiwan), Crane Holdings, Co. (US), and PILLAR Corporation (Japan).

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