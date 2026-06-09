Protein Ingredients Market worth $121.53 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the protein ingredients market is projected to grow from USD 83.14 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 121.53 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Protein Ingredients Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 83.14 billion

USD 83.14 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 121.53 billion

USD 121.53 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.9%

Protein Ingredients Market Trends & Insights:

The protein ingredients market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for protein functionalities, awareness about healthy diet & nutritional food, new technological development in the protein ingredients industry, growth in demand for superior personal care and healthcare products, and increased in consumption of animal by-products, which are in turn supported by the economic growth, technological advancements, and consumer preference for functional products.

Europe accounted for the largest share (33.3%) in 2025 due to high demand for meat and meat alternatives products.

By source, the plant-based segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2026 to 2031, owing to the growth in consumer preferences toward veganism and growing interest in health-centric food and beverages.

By application, the food & beverages segment dominated the market because of the high consumption of food and demand, particularly for the dairy and bakery segments. Additionally, the prevalence of lactose intolerance is one of the prime factors fueling the demand for the plant-based food segment.

By form, the dry segment is experiencing a surge in market demand due to several key factors. Dry protein ingredients have a longer shelf life than their liquid counterparts. They reduce waste and improve convenience for retailers and consumers.

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The protein ingredients market is witnessing significant growth. This is due to the rising global demand for high-protein food and beverage products along with increasing consumer focus on health, fitness, and preventive nutrition. Protein ingredients play an important role in enhancing the nutritional value, texture, stability, and functionality of products such as sports nutrition, dairy products, infant formula, bakery items, meat alternatives, and dietary supplements. The growing shift towards active lifestyles, muscle health, weight management, and protein-rich diets is encouraging manufacturers to develop innovative protein-rich products using both animal and plant-based protein ingredients.

Another major factor supporting market growth is the increasing adoption of plant-based and clean-label food products, especially among vegan and flexitarian consumers. Advancements in protein extraction and processing technologies are improving the taste, texture, and functionality of protein ingredients, making them suitable for a wider range of applications. In addition, rising investments by food manufacturers, increasing demand for functional foods, and expanding applications in pharmaceuticals and animal nutrition are further driving the growth of the global protein ingredients market.

South America is the fastest-growing region in the protein ingredients market during the forecast period

The fastest growing region of the protein ingredients market is South America, owing to the increasing consumer awareness about health and nutrition, rising demand for foods with high protein content and functionality, and growth in the sports nutrition market. Also, there is an increasing preference for vegan food in the region, which can be attributed to the availability of agricultural raw materials like soy and pea proteins. Moreover, the growth in the investment in food processing, economic development, and the food and beverages industry is also contributing to the growth of the protein ingredients market.

The insect source-based protein ingredients market is estimated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

Insect-based protein ingredients are the fastest-growing source segment in the protein ingredients market. This is due to their high protein content, excellent amino acid profile, and sustainable production process. Insect proteins need less water, land, and feed as compared to traditional animal protein sources, making them an environmentally friendly alternative. Rising demand for sustainable nutrition, increasing focus on alternative proteins, and growing applications in animal feed, sports nutrition, and functional foods are further supporting the rapid growth of insect-based protein ingredients globally.

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The pharmaceuticals application segment of the protein ingredients market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period

The pharmaceuticals application segment is one of the fastest-growing application sectors in the global protein ingredients market, owing to the rise in applications of protein ingredients in drugs, clinical nutrition, and therapeutic products. The use of protein ingredients is highly widespread in the pharmaceutical industry because of their nutritional value, functional attributes, and biological activity, particularly in drugs related to muscle building, immune function, disease treatment, and nutritional supplements for the elderly. Moreover, the increased incidence of chronic diseases, demand for individualized nutrition, and development of biologics are additional factors boosting the adoption of protein ingredients in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Top Companies in the Protein Ingredients Market

The report profiles key players such as ADM (US), Cargill Incorporated (US), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Frères (France), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Darling Ingredients (US), Arla Foods AMBA (Denmark), A&B Ingredients (US), PURIS (US), Cosucra (Belgium), Burcon (Canada), AMCO Proteins (US), Sotexpro (France), BENEO (Germany), and Axiom Foods, Inc. (US).

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