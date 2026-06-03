Project SAVER CleanBlue: Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd Complete First Methanol Retrofit

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), a global leader in maritime asset ownership and management, and Hapag-Lloyd, a leading container liner, today announced the successful completion of the first of the five vessel conversions under their methanol retrofit program with the delivery of Seaspan Yangtze.

Seaspan Yangtze

This successful conversion is not only a remarkable technical achievement, but also a powerful statement of Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd's joint commitment to a greener future. At Seaspan, this has been the mission for over a decade. From the early SAVER (Seaspan Action for Vessel Energy Reduction) program to today's CleanBlue initiative, Seaspan has committed over $230 USD million across 86 vessels, executing more than 550 efficiency and retrofit projects.

Following Seaspan Yangtze, the remaining vessels planned for retrofit under the program are Seaspan Amazon, Seaspan Ganges, Seaspan Thames, and Seaspan Zambezi. Each retrofit is expected to reduce CO₂e emissions by approximately 30,000 to 50,000 metric tonnes per vessel annually when operating on low-carbon methanol, while also extending vessel lifespan and enhancing fuel flexibility.

"Decarbonization is not just about building the fleet of tomorrow, it is also about unlocking the full potential of the fleet we have today. Retrofitting and upgrades on existing fleets play a practical, immediate, and economical role in accelerating shipping's decarbonization journey," said Bing Chen, Chairman, President and CEO of Seaspan. "Project SAVER CleanBlue highlights Seaspan's strong customer partnerships, deep technical expertise, and unique platform with integrated with JV partners, such as WattSpan Maritime Technology, in executing complex and large scale retrofit projects."

"The successful conversion of the Seaspan Yangtze together with the planned retrofit of its four sister vessels is another important step on our ambitious path towards net-zero fleet operations by 2045," said Silke Lehmköster, Managing Director, Fleet, Hapag-Lloyd. "Together with Seaspan, we are demonstrating that retrofitting existing vessels for low-carbon methanol can be a practical way to reduce emissions in shipping."

By leveraging its fully integrated platform across the vessel lifecycle, from engineering and retrofitting to operations, Seaspan continues to deliver scalable, turnkey solutions that support customers in transitioning to lower and/or zero-emissions operations. Together, Seaspan and Hapag-Lloyd view Project SAVER CleanBlue as an important step toward enabling more sustainable global container shipping.

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.

Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of March 31, 2026, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including two Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels signed in April 2026), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

Seaspan's SAVER program is aimed at improving vessel efficiency, and the CleanBlue initiative enables low and zero carbon fuel technologies; two key pillars of Seaspan's decarbonization strategy.