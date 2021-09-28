Procurement & Supply Chain Leaders Gather In London For The Inaugural Procurement & Supply Chain Live

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement & Supply Chain Live - the return to in-person events for the procurement and supply chain industries - has begun in London's Tobacco Docks.

Organised by leading magazines Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine , the event features over 65 procurement leaders from companies including IBM, Oracle, Vodafone, Aston Martin, Shell and even the UK Government.

Speakers include Sheri Hinish (IBM's Supply Chain Queen), Jacqui Rock (Chief Commercial Officer for NHS Test and Trace) and Ninian Wilson (Global SCM Director & CEO at Vodafone Procurement Company).

The event is sponsored by industry pioneers Sirion Labs and Interos.

Hundreds of procurement and supply chain executives will be joining in-person at the iconic Tobacco Dock venue in London, whilst thousands more have secured virtual passes.

Scott Birch, Editorial Director of the magazines' parent company BizClik Media Group says, "This event features procurement professionals with a combined spending power of over a trillion dollars of spend between them. These are also people who are genuine thought leaders in their industries. It's great to bring our cover stars to the stage. And let's not forget how great it is to see people face to face!"

Day one begins today (September 28th) and is followed by another in-person day tomorrow and a virtual-only day this Thursday.

Highlights from the first day's agenda are:

Procurement's Ultimate Frontier with Ninian Wilson , Global SCM Director & CEO at Vodafone Procurement Company

, Global SCM Director & CEO at Vodafone Procurement Company Surviving Severe Turbulence: Insights and Learnings from the Lufthansa Group Procurement COVID-19 Experience with James Westgarth , Senior Director, Procurement Performance, Systems & Excellence at The Lufthansa Group

, Senior Director, Procurement Performance, Systems & Excellence at The Lufthansa Group Global Sourcing with Sheri Hinish , Global Executive Partner & Offering Leader, Sustainable Supply Chain at IBM

, Global Executive Partner & Offering Leader, Sustainable Supply Chain at IBM Managing Large Scale Global Contracts with Robert Copeland , CPO at G4S

, CPO at G4S Cybersecurity in Supply Management with Charlotte de Brabandt , Technology and Negotiation Keynote Speaker & Host at Amazon

, Technology and Negotiation Keynote Speaker & Host at Amazon 'Now What? Commercial Way Forward In Light Of A Global Pandemic' with Jacqui Rock , Chief Commercial Officer at NHS Test & Trace

, Chief Commercial Officer at NHS Test & Trace Procurement Transformation in 3 'easy' steps - How to Ensure you Become & Remain Relevant with Nick Jenkinson , CPO at Santander

, CPO at Santander Plus panels on sustainability and supply chain & procurement leaders

A full agenda is available here .

With events having been virtual-only since the beginning of the pandemic, Procurement & Supply Chain Live has partnered with the networking service Brella to provide a fully hybrid experience - ensuring that virtual attendees can take full advantage of networking opportunities without being in the same physical location.

Last-minute passes are available here .

Contact:

Kayleigh Shooter

events@supplychaindigital.com

02080542051

SOURCE Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine