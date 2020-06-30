Privacy Coins Zcash and ZEN added to Elliptic's blockchain monitoring platform

- Ability to monitor unshielded transactions in privacy coins Zcash and ZEN opens up new opportunities for crypto exchanges

- Genesis will use Elliptic to monitor Zcash and ZEN transactions for illicit activity from today

- Elliptic's products support over 97% of all cryptoassets by trading volume, the broadest coverage of any blockchain monitoring tool

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliptic , the global leader in cryptoasset risk management solutions, today launched support for privacy coins Zcash and ZEN , enabling crypto businesses to adopt these assets in a compliant way.

Genesis , an industry pioneer and leader in digital currency trading and lending will be using Elliptic's transaction and wallet monitoring solutions to detect and prevent illicit activity in Zcash and ZEN.

"At Genesis we provide liquidity to our clients across a broad range of digital assets. As a highly-regulated entity we need to apply the same stringent compliance standards to all assets on our platform," said Genesis CEO Michael Moro. "Elliptic's addition of these new assets enables us to further grow our business by providing the ability to assess risk on transactions and meet regulators' expectations."

"By providing blockchain monitoring support for privacy coins such as Zcash and ZEN, regulated financial institutions can now engage with this important class of cryptoasset in a safe and compliant way," said Elliptic's Chief Scientist, Tom Robinson. "This will help to expand access to privacy coins and support the growth of Genesis and other crypto exchanges that wish to expand their asset portfolio to attract new customers."

Following the addition of 87 new cryptoassets to Elliptic in May this year, Elliptic provides the broadest coverage of any crypto transaction screening solution, at over 97% of all cryptoassets by trading volume.

About Elliptic

Elliptic is the global leader in crypto-asset risk management solutions for crypto businesses and financial institutions worldwide. Backed by investors including Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, and Santander Innoventures, Elliptic has assessed risk on transactions worth several trillion dollars, uncovering activities related to money laundering, terrorist fundraising, fraud, and other financial crimes. Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

