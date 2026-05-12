PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Intertek Group plc

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PrimeStone Capital LLP

12 May, 2026, 12:42 GMT

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c. 0.5% holding in Intertek Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors. You can find the letter here: https://primestonecapital.news/

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

To contact PrimeStone Capital LLP, email: info@primestonecapital.com

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PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of Intertek Group plc

PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a c. 0.5% holding in Intertek Group plc, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors. You can find...
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