Precisely Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2026 Vendor Assessment

Assessment cites Precisely's strengths in data quality at the core of the suite, location intelligence and enrichment, and hybrid execution architecture that reaches data wherever it lives

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Intelligence Platform Software 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US54118226, August, 2026). The IDC MarketScape evaluates vendors on their ability to deliver comprehensive data intelligence capabilities, including data definition, profiling, quality, lineage, cataloging, and stewardship.

Enterprises advancing AI initiatives need data that agents can understand, trust, and act on to deliver reliable business outcomes. Precisely was recognized for its ability to help organizations create AI-ready data at scale by bringing together critical data integrity capabilities with the vision and execution needed to support complex enterprise environments.

"Organizations are increasingly looking for data intelligence platforms that provide a reliable foundation for AI, analytics, and business operations," said Stewart Bond, Research Vice President, Data Intelligence and Integration Software at IDC. "Precisely's strengths in data quality, governance, enrichment, and location intelligence and its focus on delivering those capabilities across hybrid environments, contributed to its positioning as a Leader in this IDC MarketScape assessment."

According to the IDC MarketScape Precisely's key strengths include:

Data quality at the core of the suite: Data quality is native intellectual property built on decades of heritage, spanning profiling, standardization, matching, cleansing, transformation, remediation, and continuous observability. These capabilities are increasingly agentic, with support for rule design and transformation that reduce manual effort and lower the skill barrier to maintaining trusted data. Because quality is delivered as an interoperable service on the shared foundation, quality signals and scores tie directly to catalog assets, lineage, and governance policies, letting customers operationalize data quality as a service in support of both analytics and AI readiness.

Hybrid execution architecture that reaches data where it lives: Execution agents let the suite act on data across hybrid environments, including cloud data platforms, private cloud, on-premises systems, and challenging mainframe and legacy sources. Processing runs in or close to the customer environment, while the control plane remains a managed SaaS experience, so organizations can keep sensitive data behind their firewall. This flexibility, together with a heritage in mainframe and legacy data, makes Precisely well suited to complex estates and to the highly regulated industries where data residency and control are paramount.

Location intelligence and enrichment: Precisely pairs the suite with well established address validation and geocoding capabilities, coupled with a large portfolio of proprietary enrichment data sets covering boundaries, demographics, places, properties, risks, and streets prelinked to one another and other leading providers through the Data Link program. This real-world geospatial context layer is rare among data intelligence platforms and is surfaced through a robust data catalog with broad metadata connectivity, intuitive search and discovery, AI-driven automation of classification and tagging, and a persona-friendly, business-oriented experience. Customers frequently adopt location intelligence and enrichment first, then expand into governance and quality across the shared catalog, giving Precisely a natural entry point and an expansion path that pure metadata platforms lack.

The report further recognized Precisely as being "well aligned for enterprises that want to unify data quality with proprietary location intelligence and enrichment to add real-world context to their data and for teams pursuing AI and analytics initiatives that need governed, explainable AI through a fabric offering choice, control, and trust."

"As AI becomes embedded in everyday business operations, the quality of every outcome depends on the data underneath it," said Matt Waxman, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "We believe this recognition from the IDC MarketScape reflects our strategy and continued investment in helping customers build trusted, AI-ready data at enterprise scale."

To download a complimentary copy of the IDC MarketScape excerpt, visit www.precisely.com/IDCMarketScape.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. The framework provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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