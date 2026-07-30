Precisely Caps Strong First Half of 2026 with Industry Recognitions for AI Innovation, Technology Leadership, and Workplace Excellence

More than a dozen honors from leading industry organizations including KMWorld, CRN, DBTA, and Great Places to Work® reinforce company's leadership position in Agentic-Ready Data

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today announced that it earned numerous industry awards and accolades in the first half of 2026. The honors recognize the company's innovation across AI, data management, enterprise software, and workplace culture, underscoring its commitment to helping organizations to deliver Agentic-Ready Data, that turns AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.

"We are building the leading AI company delivering Agentic-Ready Data to customers, worldwide," said Walid Abu-Hadba, CEO of Precisely. "These honors reflect the effort and dedication our people put forward across every dimension of work, from product innovation to workplace culture. Each of these recognitions is a testament to the value we provide, and I look forward to building on this momentum in the second half of 2026."

Industry and Product Recognition

Precisely earned recognition from leading industry organizations in H1 2026, including:

Solutions Review Best-of Lists for 2026: Included across eight best-of software lists:

Workplace Excellence

In addition to its product and industry honors, Precisely was recognized for its people-first culture and commitment to employee development:

India's Top 100 Great People Managers 2026 – Recognized by the Great Manager Institute for outstanding people management practices in India. Great Place to Work – 16th (Top 20) Amongst India Mid-size Workplaces 2026 – Acknowledged for fostering a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture.

"Innovation starts with our people," said Lisa Crawford, CHRO of Precisely. "As we help customers advance AI with Agentic-Ready Data, we're equally committed to creating an environment where our employees can learn, grow, and do their best work. These recognitions reflect that culture; one that empowers our teams to innovate, collaborate, and deliver meaningful value for our customers."

To see the full and continuously updated list of awards and recognitions Precisely has received, visit https://www.precisely.com/about-us/awards/.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

© 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated. All rights reserved. Precisely, its affiliates, and/or licensors proprietary information—no reproduction, competitive use, or derivative works without written consent. Availability not guaranteed. "Precisely" and associated marks are trademarks of Precisely; all other marks belong to their respective owners.