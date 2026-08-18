Prasad Corp Launches 8K/4K Film Preservation & Restoration Center of Excellence in Manila

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prasad Corp, a global leader in media preservation, restoration, and post-production services, has launched its Center of Excellence for Film and Tape Preservation, Digitisation, and Restoration in the City of Mandaluyong, Manila, Philippines.

Abhishek Prasad, Director and CTO at the Manila Digitization and Restoration Centre of Excellence

The new facility strengthens Prasad Corp's presence across the Asia-Pacific region, complementing its operations in the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, and Japan. Designed as a comprehensive preservation hub, it will provide digitisation, chemical and digital restoration of motion picture film, videotapes, documents, books, photographs, microfilm, and other archival collections.

The launch coincides with Prasad Corp's 70th anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to preserving the worlds cinematic and cultural heritage through innovation and advanced preservation technologies.

A key highlight of the center is the DFT POLAR HQ, a native 8K archive scanner featuring a true RGB sensor, HDR capability, and support for native 8K, Super4K, and Super2K outputs. Equipped with a Smart Motion Film Gate, it enables safe handling of fragile, aged, warped, and shrunken film while delivering exceptional image quality, dynamic range and colour accuracy.

The center also offers specialized chemical restoration of deteriorated films, using advanced processes to stabilize, treat, and revive these film elements, complemented by digital restoration and integrated post-production services, including content enhancement, upconversion, mastering, and delivery—creating a seamless workflow from archival preservation to modern content distribution and monetization.

As one of the world's largest digital restoration facilities, Prasad Corp combines advanced digital restoration workflows with decades of expertise. It has restored over 9,000 hours of film content, preserving cinematic heritage for theatrical, broadcast, and OTT platforms.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Modi, President – Sales & Marketing, APAC, Prasad Corporation, said, "Our Manila Center of Excellence strengthens Prasad Corp's ability to support content owners across the APAC region with world-class preservation, restoration, and post-production capabilities. By combining advanced 8K/4K archival scanning, specialised chemical restoration, and digital restoration, we are helping safeguard valuable film assets for future generations and enabling their reuse and monetisation."

About Prasad

Prasad is a globally recognized media services company specializing in film preservation, restoration, digitisation, and post-production services. With decades of expertise and a strong commitment to innovation, the company partners with leading studios, archives, and content owners worldwide to preserve and enhance valuable media assets.

For more information, visit: www.prasadcorp.com

For any queries, please email: vivek.modi@prasadcorp.com