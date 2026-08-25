Postpartum Depression Market to Evolve During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) with Breakthrough Treatments and Expanding Pipeline Assets | DelveInsight

The postpartum depression market growth is expected to accelerate over the coming years, driven by increasing awareness, improved screening practices, and rising diagnosis rates among new mothers. The market is also benefiting from the introduction of novel therapies, including Luvesilocin (RE104) (Reunion Neuroscience), NORA520 (TWi Biotechnology), LPCN 1154 (Lipocine), GH001 (GH Research), and others, and innovative drug delivery approaches that address unmet clinical needs.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Postpartum Depression Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, postpartum depression emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Postpartum Depression Market Summary

The total postpartum depression treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest postpartum depression treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of maternal PPD in the 7MM were ~1.3 million , and this number is expected to rise during the forecast period.

, and this number is expected to rise during the forecast period. Leading postpartum depression companies, such as Reunion Neuroscience, TWi Biotechnology, Lipocine, GH Research, and others, are developing new postpartum depression treatment drugs that can be available in the postpartum depression market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new postpartum depression treatment drugs that can be available in the postpartum depression market in the coming years. The promising postpartum depression therapies in clinical trials include Luvesilocin (RE104), NORA520, LPCN 1154, GH001, and others.

Discover more about the global postpartum depression drugs industry @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/postpartum-depression-ppd-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Postpartum Depression Market

Increasing Prevalence of Postpartum Depression: Rising awareness and improved diagnosis have highlighted the significant global burden of PPD, with millions of women affected annually. The growing patient population is creating sustained demand for effective pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment options.

Rising awareness and improved diagnosis have highlighted the significant global burden of PPD, with millions of women affected annually. The growing patient population is creating sustained demand for effective pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment options. Expansion of Maternal Mental Health Screening Programs: Implementation of routine depression screening during pregnancy and the postpartum period is facilitating earlier identification and intervention, supporting treatment uptake.

Implementation of routine depression screening during pregnancy and the postpartum period is facilitating earlier identification and intervention, supporting treatment uptake. Demand for Rapid Symptom Relief: Unlike traditional antidepressants that may require several weeks to achieve clinical benefit, newer neuroactive steroid therapies offer faster onset of action, addressing a critical unmet need in postpartum care.

Unlike traditional antidepressants that may require several weeks to achieve clinical benefit, newer neuroactive steroid therapies offer faster onset of action, addressing a critical unmet need in postpartum care. Robust Clinical Pipeline and Ongoing Research: Pharmaceutical companies are actively investing in the development of next-generation therapies such as Luvesilocin (RE104) (Reunion Neuroscience), NORA520 (TWi Biotechnology), LPCN 1154 (Lipocine), GH001 (GH Research), and others. Positive clinical trial outcomes and regulatory advancements are expected to strengthen market growth over the forecast period.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that among emerging therapies, luvesilocin represents one of the most differentiated pipeline assets due to its novel serotonergic neuroplastogen mechanism and potential to deliver rapid and durable antidepressant effects following a single administration. Meanwhile, LPCN 1154 and NORA520 are expanding the neuroactive steroid class, with both candidates aiming to optimize GABA-A receptor modulation and provide rapid symptom improvement.

Postpartum Depression Market Analysis

Psychosocial and psychological interventions remain the first-line treatment for patients with mild-to-moderate postpartum depression (PPD).

Among pharmacological options, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are generally considered the preferred first-line antidepressants, particularly for patients who have previously responded well to these agents and for those requiring medications with a favorable safety profile during breastfeeding.

For individuals with moderate-to-severe PPD, a combination of antidepressant therapy and psychotherapy is typically recommended to achieve optimal clinical outcomes.

The approved treatment landscape for PPD remains limited, with zuranolone , developed by Sage Therapeutics and Biogen , currently serving as the only approved therapy.

, developed by , currently serving as the only approved therapy. By positively modulating GABA-A receptors, zuranolone offers a targeted mechanism of action distinct from conventional antidepressants.

In April 2025, the U.S. FDA withdrew the approval of brexanolone (ZULRESSO) for PPD following a request from Sage Therapeutics. The company cited commercial considerations and its strategic decision to focus resources on the commercialization of zuranolone.

for PPD following a request from Sage Therapeutics. The company cited commercial considerations and its strategic decision to focus resources on the commercialization of zuranolone. The emerging PPD pipeline is being advanced by several companies, including Reunion Neuroscience with Luvesilocin (RE104) , Lipocine with LPCN 1154 , and Neurocrine Biosciences with NORA520 .

, Lipocine with , and Neurocrine Biosciences with . These investigational therapies are designed to provide faster symptom improvement, longer-lasting therapeutic benefits, and greater convenience for patients compared with traditional antidepressant treatments.

Beyond approved and investigational drugs, PPD management also encompasses psychosocial, psychological, pharmacological, and somatic interventions.

However, existing treatment options may not adequately address the full spectrum or severity of PPD, underscoring the substantial unmet need and creating significant opportunities for the development of innovative therapeutic approaches.

Postpartum Depression Competitive Landscape

Some of the postpartum depression drugs under development include Luvesilocin (RE104) (Reunion Neuroscience), NORA520 (TWi Biotechnology), LPCN 1154 (Lipocine), GH001 (GH Research), and others.

Reunion Neuroscience's Luvesilocin is a proprietary, patented prodrug of 4-OH-DiPT being developed as a potential best-in-class therapy and is administered through a subcutaneous (SC) injection. The company plans to begin a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for postpartum depression (PPD) in 2026, with positive outcomes potentially supporting its regulatory approval. Luvesilocin has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the US FDA for the treatment of PPD. In the Phase II RECONNECT trial involving adult women with moderate-to-severe PPD, the candidate produced substantial improvements in depressive symptoms while demonstrating a generally favorable safety and tolerability profile.

Lipocine's LPCN 1154 is an oral formulation of brexanolone, a non-SSRI therapy that is chemically identical to the naturally occurring neurosteroid allopregnanolone. The candidate is being developed as a potential rescue treatment for PPD, offering rapid symptom relief within hours without requiring intensive patient monitoring. LPCN 1154 has shown clinically meaningful tolerability with minimal central nervous system (CNS) depressant effects and avoids the dissociative or hallucinogenic risks associated with psychedelic-based therapies, making it a promising option for safe at-home treatment while supporting the maternal–infant bond. Lipocine has submitted applications to the FDA for Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations and has also filed the Phase III validation study protocol as part of its planned regulatory pathway.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the postpartum depression market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the postpartum depression market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the postpartum depression drugs in development @ Postpartum Depression Clinical Development

Recent Developments in the Postpartum Depression Market

In May 2026, Lipocine announced that its Phase III clinical data for LPCN 1154 have been selected for oral and poster presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting.

announced that its Phase III clinical data for LPCN 1154 have been selected for oral and poster presentation at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting. In May 2026, Reunion Neuroscience presented the full results of RECONNECT, a Phase II trial evaluating luvesilocin in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe PPD, in an oral presentation at the ASCP Annual Meeting 2026.

presented the full results of RECONNECT, a Phase II trial evaluating luvesilocin in adult female patients with moderate-to-severe PPD, in an oral presentation at the ASCP Annual Meeting 2026. In April 2026, Lipocine announced topline results from its Phase III trial evaluating LPCN 1154 for the treatment of PPD.

announced topline results from its Phase III trial evaluating LPCN 1154 for the treatment of PPD. In February 2026, Reunion Neuroscience, Inc. announced that the FDA has awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to luvesilocin (formerly known as RE104) for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

announced that the FDA has awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to luvesilocin (formerly known as RE104) for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). In November 2025, TWi Biotechnology reported results from a Phase II clinical trial of NORA520 for PPD, reporting that the combined treatment groups did not achieve a statistically significant difference compared with placebo, highlighting limited efficacy in this study.

Postpartum Depression Epidemiology Segmentation

The postpartum depression epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current postpartum depression patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the largest share of diagnosed prevalent cases of maternal PPD in 2025, with ~700,000 cases. The postpartum depression treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Maternal PPD Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Postpartum Depression Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Postpartum Depression Epidemiology Segmentation Maternal PPD Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Key Postpartum Depression Companies Reunion Neuroscience, TWi Biotechnology, Lipocine, GH Research, Sage Therapeutics, Biogen, and others Key Postpartum Depression Therapies Luvesilocin (RE104), NORA520, LPCN 1154, GH001, ZURZUVAE, and others

Scope of the Postpartum Depression Market Report

Postpartum Depression Patient Population Forecast

Postpartum Depression Therapeutics Market Size

Postpartum Depression Pipeline Analysis

Postpartum Depression Market Size and Trends

Postpartum Depression Market Opportunity

Postpartum Depression Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Postpartum Depression

Postpartum Depression Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the postpartum depression drug market @ Postpartum Depression Treatment Market

Table of Contents

1 Postpartum Depression Market Key Insights 2 Postpartum Depression Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 6 Postpartum Depression (PPD) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [ROA]) 6.2 Market Share of Postpartum Depression (PPD) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2025 6.3 Market Share of Postpartum Depression (PPD) By Therapies (%) in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background And Overview of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Signs And Symptoms 7.4 Diagnosis 7.5 Treatment and Management 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumption and Rationale 8.3 Maternal PPD Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Maternal PPD Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 10 Marketed Postpartum Depression Therapies 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 10.2 Zuranolone (ZURZUVAE): Sage Therapeutics and Biogen 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Analyst Views To be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Postpartum Depression Therapies 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 11.2 Luvesilocin (RE104): Reunion Neuroscience 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 LPCN 1154: Lipocine To be continued in the report… 12 Postpartum Depression Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 12.3 Conjoint Analysis of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Postpartum Depression (PPD) in the 7MM 12.6 The United States Postpartum Depression Market 12.6.1 Total Market Size of Postpartum Depression (PPD) in the United States 12.6.2 Market Size of Postpartum Depression (PPD) by Therapies in the United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK Postpartum Depression Market 12.8 Japan Postpartum Depression Market 13 Unmet Needs of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 14 SWOT Analysis of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 15 KOL Views of Postpartum Depression (PPD) 16 Postpartum Depression Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Postpartum Depression (PPD) Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Postpartum Depression Market Report Methodology

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