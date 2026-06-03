Point of Care Testing Market Poised for US$ 64.8 Bn Valuation by 2031, Growing at 7.5% CAGR, New Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of care testing market is projected to grow from USD 42 billion in 2025 to USD 64.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2026–2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

"Increasing demands for quick testing, decentralization of healthcare, and diagnosis of diseases at an early stage have resulted in high growth rates within the point-of-care testing (POCT) market. With rising incidence rates of infectious diseases, diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments, there has been a rise in the use of portable test kits that give quick results. Lateral flow assays, handheld instruments, and biosensors are some technologies that are being used extensively in hospitals, clinical laboratories, home, and emergency care settings for better diagnosis and treatment of patients," said Mayur Jain, Research Expert at Wissen Research.

Additionally, increasing spending on remote monitoring of patients and incorporation of technology into healthcare is expected to fuel the growth of the POCT market.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Point of Care Testing Market

Advancements in microfluidics, biosensors, lab-on-a-chip systems, and AI-enabled diagnostics are reshaping the point-of-care testing (POCT) market. Modern POCT devices now deliver highly accurate results within minutes while supporting multiplex testing for infectious diseases, cardiac markers, diabetes, and coagulation monitoring. Integration of wireless connectivity, cloud-based data sharing, and smartphone-compatible platforms is improving real-time patient monitoring and clinical decision-making. In addition, innovations in portable molecular diagnostics and rapid antigen testing technologies are expanding POCT adoption across hospitals, homecare, pharmacies, and remote healthcare settings worldwide.

Key Market Drivers for the Point of Care Testing Market:

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders is increasing demand for rapid diagnostic testing at the point of care.

Growing need for faster clinical decision-making and reduced hospital turnaround times is accelerating POCT adoption across healthcare settings.

Expansion of home-based healthcare and remote patient monitoring is driving demand for portable and user-friendly testing devices.

Technological advancements in biosensors, microfluidics, and molecular diagnostics are improving test accuracy and efficiency.

Increasing incidence of infectious diseases and demand for rapid screening solutions continue to support market growth globally.

Government initiatives to improve decentralized healthcare access and emergency diagnostics are further expanding POCT deployment.

Market Challenges for the Point of Care Testing Industry

Ensuring laboratory-level accuracy and reliability in decentralized testing environments remains a major challenge for POCT manufacturers. Variability in sample handling and operator training can affect diagnostic outcomes.

High development and regulatory approval costs for advanced molecular and multiplex POCT devices increase barriers for small and mid-sized companies.

Data integration and cybersecurity concerns associated with connected POCT devices and cloud-based healthcare platforms continue to create operational challenges.

Limited reimbursement policies and pricing pressures in developing healthcare systems can restrict large-scale adoption of advanced POCT solutions.

Maintaining quality control, calibration standards, and compliance with regulations such as CLIA and FDA requirements remains critical for market participants.

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Recent Strategic Developments in the Point of Care Testing Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story — companies are doubling down on Compact, low-cost and efficient diagnostic devices, increasingly through partnerships rather than solo efforts.

In April 2026, QuidelOrtho Corporation completed the acquisition of LEX Diagnostics for cash consideration of approximately $100 million. The LEX VELO System received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") 510(k) clearance and CLIA waiver in February 2026. The LEX VELO System is a breakthrough molecular diagnostics platform that is designed to deliver highly sensitive, multiplex RT-PCR testing for Influenza A, Influenza B and COVID-19 directly from a swab sample in approximately six to ten minutes.

In March 2026, Abbott Laboratories and Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company advancing point-of-care solutions in oncology, announced the integration of Abbott's comprehensive Precision Oncology portfolio into OncoEMR®, Flatiron's cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform.

Key Insights from Point of Care Testing Market Analysis

Increasing prevalence rates of diabetes, heart diseases, and infectious diseases have increased the need for rapid diagnostic test solutions at decentralized locations.

Diabetic glucose measurement and infectious disease tests will continue to dominate the point-of-care tests market owing to increasing consumer demands for instant tests.

Microfluidic technologies, advanced biosensors, and artificial intelligence-based diagnostic testing tools are expected to enhance the accuracy and turnaround of POCTs.

The demand for portable devices that can conduct POCTs has been on the rise in hospitals, clinics, and home-based health care services.

Increased regulatory support for rapid diagnostics and investment in health care digitization infrastructures will drive the adoption rate of connected POCTs.

The Asia-Pacific region will see substantial growth because of improved healthcare penetration and the presence of chronic diseases.

Key Players in the Point of Care Testing Market

Leading companies in the point of care testing market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding rapid diagnostic capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area Abbott Laboratories (US) Rapid diagnostics, glucose monitoring, and handheld POCT systems F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland) Molecular diagnostics and decentralized point-of-care solutions Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) Integrated POCT analyzers and digital diagnostic platforms Danaher Corporation (US) Clinical diagnostics and rapid testing technologies Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) Point-of-care sample collection and infectious disease diagnostics Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US) Rapid diagnostic assays and healthcare testing solutions Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands) Connected patient monitoring and portable diagnostic systems bioMérieux SA (France) Infectious disease diagnostics and microbiology testing solutions QuidelOrtho Corporation (US) Rapid antigen and immunoassay-based point-of-care diagnostics

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Point of Care Testing Market

The North America region commands a prominent market share on account of superior health infrastructure, rapid diagnostics adoption, and increasing demands for decentralized testing from the United States and Canada. There has been a considerable deployment of POCT devices in glucose, infectious disease, and cardiac markers testing in hospitals, clinics, and at home settings.

APAC is anticipated to witness a high CAGR on account of increased healthcare access, prevalence of chronic diseases, and investment in diagnostic infrastructure in countries like China, India, and Japan. The region provides immense opportunity for POCT suppliers on account of growing needs for portable and affordable testing solutions.

Europe is projected to maintain moderate growth backed by positive reimbursement scenario, growing elderly population, and rising adoption of rapid diagnostic devices. On the other hand, LATAM and MEA regions represent emerging geographies driven by growing health infrastructure, increasing awareness about early disease detection, and demand for mobile healthcare solutions.

Product & Platform Insights

By 2025, the Infectious Disease Testing segment will hold 34.6% of the total market. There are many reasons why this segment is seeing continued growth. There are major manufacturers like Abbott (ID NOW™), Roche (Cobas®), and Cepheid (GeneXpert®) all have a significant presence in the infectious diseases category. Many of these same products were added to the POC Testing categories. For example, the rapid growth of multiplex (PCR) systems and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies contributed to this segment's growth. Also, products like the BioFire® FilmArray® from bioMérieux, which expanded their manufacturing operations because of COVID-19, contributed positively to the rapid growth of this segment.

From 2026 to 2031, the molecular diagnostic segment will be the fastest growing platform in the Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics market because of the high accuracy and sensitivity of molecular diagnosis and the ability to diagnose disease accurately and provide early diagnosis of disease using genomic and other molecular methods. Unlike rapidly developed diagnostic tests that provide rapid turnaround at the point of delivery, molecular and other diagnostic methods such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) enable clinicians to make accurate clinical decisions based on the results of various infectious diseases and oncological biomarkers and provide information on antimicrobial resistance. Increased demand for molecular diagnostics tools is being driven by an increasing shift towards near patient rapid laboratory quality diagnostic testing.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global point of care testing market is segmented across product types, platform type, sample type, end users, mode of acquiring and regions:

By Product Type:

Glucose Monitoring Products

COVID-19 Testing Products

Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Monitoring Products

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Tumour/Cancer Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Haematology Testing Products

Drugs of Abuse Testing Products

Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH) Testing Products

Faecal Occult Testing Products

Other Products

By Platform Type:

Immunoassays

Lateral Flow Assay

Microfluidics

Dipsticks

Molecular Diagnostics

By Sample Type:

Blood Samples

Urine Samples

Nasal and Oropharyngeal Swabs

Others

By End User:

Clinical Labs

Ambulatory Facilities

Hospitals and Critical Care Centres

Others

By Mode of Acquiring:

OTC Testing Products

Prescription Based Testing Products

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The consistent evolution of biosensors, microfluidic devices, and point-of-care testing devices has led to major improvements in the speed and accuracy of these tests. The need for quick diagnosis of any disease, the development of decentralized health care systems, and the adoption of home-based diagnostic methods has provided many growth opportunities in the point-of-care testing industry. There is an increasing demand due to the widespread use of digital health systems, prevalence of infectious diseases, and developments in diagnostic technologies.

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Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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