Plopii Launches Nootropic Nicotine-Free Focus Pouches Powered by Paraxanthine

Brooklyn biotech company debuts a line of nootropic focus and energy pouches powered by paraxanthine, caffeine's primary active metabolite. The nicotine-free pouches arrive in five flavors as a cleaner alternative to caffeine.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Plopii today announced the launch of its paraxanthine focus pouches, a nicotine-free nootropic energy pouch designed to deliver clean, sustained focus and jitter-free energy without the crash associated with traditional caffeine.

Plopii Focus Pouches

Each pouch is powered by 120mg of paraxanthine, the compound the body produces when it breaks down caffeine, and the molecule responsible for much of caffeine's cognitive and energy benefits. By delivering paraxanthine directly, Plopii's pouches are built to provide smoother energy and clearer focus with a gentler profile for sleep, anxiety, and tolerance.

The formula pairs paraxanthine with 60mg of Alpha-GPC, 60mg of Citicoline, & 60mg of L-theanine, a combination designed to support attention and calm, focused energy throughout the day.

"We built Plopii on a simple idea, that paraxanthine can do what caffeine does without what caffeine costs you," said Michael Tolmach, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plopii.

Plopii's focus pouches come in five flavors: Cool Mint, Wintergreen, Tropical Mango, Blueberry, and Watermelon.

"We built these for the way people actually work, train, and create. A clean, repeatable lift you can reach for anytime, without rethinking your day," said David Alexander, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Plopii.

Positioned as a nicotine-pouch alternative and an everyday caffeine alternative, the pouches are now available on Amazon, TikTok Shop, and at plopii.com.

About Plopii

Plopii is a Brooklyn-based wellness and biotechnology company focused on paraxanthine, caffeine's primary active metabolite. The company develops consumer products and a pharmaceutical pipeline built around paraxanthine's differentiated profile. Visit plopii.com.

CONTACT: info@plopii.com