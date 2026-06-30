Pixso Launches AI Smart Design: The First Generative UI Built Natively for Real-World Design Systems

An enterprise-grade AI UI generator and editor designed to eliminate the tool-switching tax and accelerate time-to-market

HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixso, the leading collaborative UI/UX design platform, today announced the launch of Pixso AI Smart Design, an enterprise-ready AI UI generator and editor integrated into the Pixso canvas. It enables cross-functional teams to generate, edit, annotate, and hand off UI designs within a single environment, reducing time-to-market and eliminating fragmented toolchains.

Pixso AI Smart Design, The Native AI UI Generator and Editor Built for the Entire Design Workflow

Unlike standalone AI tools or plugins that require transferring assets between platforms, Pixso AI Smart Design works as a context-aware part of the canvas itself, outputting production-ready, component-based UI that teams can act on immediately.

REIMAGINING THE UI WORKFLOW: THREE CORE PILLARS

The suite organizes nine capabilities into three core workflows:

Intelligent Creation: With AI Smart Edit, Pixso's flagship UI generator, and AI Text-to-Image, designers can describe a screen or component and receive fully editable layouts instantly—without prompt engineering or manual cleanup.

Seamless Iteration: AI Smart Layout, AI Image Editing, and AI Smart Rename let teams adjust layouts, modify visual layers, and keep file structures organized.

Automated Delivery: Powered by AI Design Specs, AI Design Checklist, and AI Smart Text, the platform automates handoff documentation and design compliance ahead of engineering deployment.

A key differentiator is design-system-constrained generation. Rather than relying on unconstrained AI models that produce unpredictable output, Pixso lets teams scope generation to their own component libraries and design tokens, ensuring every asset is brand-consistent and deployable.

"What we built goes beyond a generic generation tool," said Edwin Wang, Co-Founder of Pixso. "When AI operates inside your actual design system, the output is usable from day one, not a starting point you spend hours correcting. That changes how product teams scale."

Pixso offers private deployment for enterprises, keeping design assets and AI prompts within the organization's own environment and preventing data from training external models. Additionally, Pixso offers Figma migration support, allowing enterprises to transition their existing design ecosystems smoothly. Pixso AI Smart Design is available now within the Pixso editor. Visit www.pixso.net.

ABOUT PIXSO

Pixso is an all-in-one collaborative UI/UX design platform spanning whiteboarding, prototyping, design, and AI UI generation. Built for enterprise product and engineering teams, Pixso streamlines the development cycle from ideation to engineering handoff through centralized collaboration and delivery infrastructure.