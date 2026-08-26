Piramal Pharma Strengthens Future Ready Operations with 22.6% Emissions Reduction, 41% Renewable Energy and Zero USFDA OAI Observations

Lowest-ever Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions mark a milestone year in the Company's SBTi-approved decarbonisation journey

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (NSE: PPLPHARMA | BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceuticals company, today released its Sustainability Report 2025–26, showcasing significant progress across its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. Anchored by the theme "Advancing Innovation, Leveraging Sustainability," the report highlights how sustainability continues to be integrated into the Company's strategy, operations and innovation agenda while creating long-term value for patients, customers, communities and stakeholders.

Key Highlights:

Piramal Pharma Sustainability Framework

Climate and Responsible Operations

Achieved a 22.6% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared to the FY2022 baseline

compared to the FY2022 baseline Increased renewable energy usage to 41% of total energy consumption across operations

of total energy consumption across operations Recycled and reused 2.63 Lakh kilolitres of freshwater , and diverted 65% of total waste for recycling

, and diverted 65% of total waste for recycling Continued progress against the Company's Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)-approved decarbonisation roadmap

Quality and Operational Excellence

Successfully completed 38 regulatory inspections , including three USFDA inspections with zero Official Action Indicated (OAI) observations

, including Completed 209 customer audits , reinforcing the Company's quality and compliance standards across its global manufacturing network

, reinforcing the Company's quality and compliance standards across its global manufacturing network Advanced enterprise-wide digital transformation through Catalyst NxGen , SAP S/4HANA implementation and expansion of digital quality systems

, SAP S/4HANA implementation and expansion of digital quality systems Announced a US$90 million investment to expand advanced therapeutics capabilities at its Lexington and Riverview facilities

Governance and People

Maintained zero data breach incidents and zero corruption cases during the reporting period

and during the reporting period Achieved 100% ESG training completion across employees and 100% Code of Conduct training for the workforce

across employees and for the workforce Women represented 30% of the Board and 20.1% of the global workforce , reflecting continued progress on diversity and inclusion

and , reflecting continued progress on diversity and inclusion Assessed 38% of critical suppliers against sustainability criteria as part of the Company's responsible supply chain programme

Community Impact

During FY2025–26, Piramal Pharma invested ₹8.98 crore in CSR initiatives, positively impacted nearly 1.8 million people across 112 Aspirational Districts through healthcare and education programmes, and continued to strengthen stakeholder engagement through community development, employee well being and responsible business practices.

Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited, said, "At Piramal Pharma, we see sustainability not simply as a responsibility, but as a catalyst for innovation, resilience and long-term growth. This means investing in cleaner and more efficient operations, strengthening quality and digital capabilities, developing our people and building deeper partnerships across our value chain.

The progress reflected in this year's Sustainability Report gives us confidence in the direction we are taking. We believe that innovation and sustainability can reinforce one another, enabling us to make better decisions today while creating greater value for tomorrow.

As we move forward, our focus will remain on turning our sustainability ambitions into measurable action. Our aspiration is to create a future ready organisation that delivers better health outcomes, builds stronger communities and creates enduring value for all our stakeholders."

The Sustainability Report outlines Piramal Pharma's long-term sustainability framework, built around four strategic pillars Business Resilience, Quality & Excellence, Responsible Operations, and Stakeholder Centricity supported by more than 50 time-bound sustainability targets across 17 material topics. The Company's sustainability agenda continues to be overseen by its Sustainability and Risk Management Committee, ensuring ESG considerations remain integral to long-term business performance and value creation.

The Sustainability report follows GRI standards and is aligned with SASB and UNGC frameworks, underscoring PPL's commitment to sustainable growth, responsible capital allocation, and impactful stakeholder engagement. For more information, please refer to the full report available at - https://ppl-da-website-new-afd-endpoint-bgd4d0c9egf9g2eq.a01.azurefd.net/media/documents/PPL-Sustainability-Report-2025-26.pdf

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA I BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17 global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn