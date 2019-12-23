Ping An's Co-CEO Jessica Tan Featured in Forbes' "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women 2019" List

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx: 2318; SSE: 601318) announced that Ping An's Co-CEO Jessica Tan is featured in "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women 2019" list by Forbes Magazine for the first time, ranking 22nd.

The list features female leaders from across the world, including Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture PLC, Judith McKenna, President and CEO of Walmart International and Jane Fraser, President of Citigroup and CEO of Global Consumer Banking.

Ms. Tan graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She joined Ping An in 2013, and became the Group's Co-CEO in 2018. Her responsibilities include Ping An's technological innovation and health care businesses. The technological capabilities of the Group have continued to develop under her leadership, and have received global recognition in the fields of financial services, health care and smart city services.

Prior to joining Ping An, Ms. Tan was a partner at McKinsey & Company, working with top financial and technological institutions across 10 countries in America and Asia.

Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. With its "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" strategies, Ping An develops, invests and applies new technologies to traditional financial businesses and five ecosystems: financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and smart city services. Ping An operates according to global corporate governance standards and strives to become a world-leading technology powered retail financial services group.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 200 million retail customers and 500 million Internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world.

Ping An has two over-arching strategies, "pan financial assets" and "pan healthcare", which focus on the provision of financial and healthcare services through our integrated financial services platform and our five ecosystems of financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystems" strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An Group is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Company is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Ping An ranked 7th on the Forbes Global 2000 list and 29th on the Fortune Global 500 list. Ping An also ranked 40th on the 2019 WPP Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list. For more information, please visit www.pingan.cn.

