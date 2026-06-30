Pictor® Holdings Inc. Secures $7.5 Million Bridge Round to Accelerate Commercialization of Targeted Proteomic Platform

Investment brings Pictor's total capital raised to approximately $30 million, supporting expanded U.S. and international commercialization efforts

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pictor Holdings Inc., a global targeted proteomic platform company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, today announced the closing of a $7.5 million bridge round of growth capital. The financing was supported by existing investors and will be used to expand commercial partnerships, scale platform development and manufacturing capabilities, and support translational studies across key human and animal health markets.

The bridge round brings Pictor's total capital raised to approximately $30 million. The investment builds on the company's commercial momentum following a strong first year at its U.S. headquarters, Pictor has launched seven commercial products, secured four strategic partnerships, and expanded its leadership team with the appointments of Terry Kelly, PhD, as Chief Operating Officer and Tim Shannon as Chief Financial Officer.

Pictor's targeted proteomic platform — comprising PictArray®, PictImager®, and Pictorial© software — enables laboratories to analyze up to 20 protein targets from a single sample in under two hours. Designed to reduce cost and workflow complexity, the system delivers results at lower per-sample economics across pharma, reference laboratory, and animal health markets.

"Proteomic assays should not be limited to the largest, most specialized settings. Pictor's platform is designed to make protein insights more accessible, practical, and economical, so more partners can use them to improve health and wellness across people and animals. By helping labs generate more information from a single sample with fewer consumables, we also see an opportunity to support One Health and sustainability goals as adoption scales."

— Jamie Platt, PhD, CEO and Co-founder, Pictor Holdings Inc.

Proceeds from the bridge round will support the scaling of platform development and manufacturing capabilities, continued expansion of the company's partner network, and advancement of large-scale translational studies across priority markets. Pictor expects to enter licensing stages with multiple partners within the next 12 to 18 months.

Pictor is evaluating a U.S.-based Series A financing to support the next phase of growth, with plans to further expand commercial operations, platform development, and strategic partnerships. The bridge round strengthens the company's commercial position as it advances toward that milestone.

"The continued support of our existing investors reflects confidence in both the platform and the commercial model we've built around it. This capital positions Pictor to accelerate partnerships and scale operations as we advance toward our Series A.''

— Tim Shannon, CPA, Chief Financial Officer, Pictor Holdings Inc.

For more information or partnership inquiries, contact info@pictorproteomics.com or visit www.pictorproteomics.com.

About Pictor Holdings Inc.

Pictor Holdings Inc. is a global targeted proteomic platform company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with laboratory and commercial operations in New Zealand, Australia, and India. The company develops multi-analyte proteomic assay solutions for human and animal health research environments, enabling laboratories and biopharma partners to run more analytes, faster, at lower cost. Pictor's IP portfolio includes 16 patents, five pending, and seven registered trademarks. For more information, visit www.pictorproteomics.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Krueger

Audacity Health on behalf of Pictor Holdings Inc.

415-235-5031

Kelly.krueger@audacityhealth.com

www.pictorproteomics.com

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