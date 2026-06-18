Physician's Choice Ranks #3 on TikTok Shop During Super Brand Day, Driving Nearly $1 Million in GMV

America's #1 Probiotic Brand Posts Historic Multi-SKU Performance Across TikTok's Biggest Commerce Event



DENVER, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice, the #1 best-selling probiotic brand, today announced the results of its first-ever Super Brand Day on TikTok Shop. The TikTok exclusive event generated more than $1 million in sales in just seven days–landing the brand in the #3 spot across all sellers on the platform during that time frame. The results are a definitive proof of consumer demand: when the brand's online community was called upon, it showed up and the numbers back it up.

Physician's Choice

The Super Brand Day performance marks the opening chapter of what is shaping up to be a landmark summer for Physician's Choice, as the brand continues to expand its retail footprint nationwide. The TikTok Shop results serve as a powerful credibility data point: a brand with more than 250,000+ five-star reviews and a loyal, engaged consumer base that drives results across every platform it enters.

The performance was driven by four SKUs that landed in the top 100 products on TikTok Shop, demonstrating category-wide consumer demand: Physician's Choice Digestive Enzymes, the Hack Your Tummy Bundle (which includes 60 Billion Probiotic® and Digestive Enzymes), the Gut Guardian Bundle (which includes 60 Billion Probiotic®, Digestive Enzymes and Bloat + Gas Probiotic), and Physician's Choice Vaginal Probiotic. Combined, the brand's four charting SKUs accounted for nearly the entirety of the brand's sales, making Super Brand Day one of the most significant single-event sales moments in Physician's Choice history.

"This performance reflects what we're seeing across every channel — consumers are actively seeking out Physician's Choice by name," said Logan Chierotti, founder and CEO at Physician's Choice. "Super Brand Day is just the beginning of what we have planned for 2026 and we are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our customers and partners at TikTok who helped us execute this successful campaign."

The TikTok Shop results mark a significant milestone for a brand that built its reputation as the #1 probiotic and digestive enzyme brand on Amazon. The multi-platform, multi-SKU performance signals that Physician's Choice has evolved from a category leader in one channel to a dominant gut health brand across the entire consumer landscape, one that retailers, partners, and investors are increasingly taking notice of.

The Super Brand Day results arrive as Physician's Choice enters an aggressive retail expansion phase, with recent endcap placement at Walmart across 2,000+ locations and a series of major retail distribution announcements planned throughout the summer of 2026. Each upcoming milestone will build on the consumer demand story established here: a brand whose community doesn't just follow — it buys.

About Physician's Choice

Physician's Choice is America's #1 best-selling probiotic brand, developed with physicians and backed by science. With over 250,000 five-star reviews, Physician's Choice is committed to making effective, affordable gut health solutions accessible to everyone. For more information, visit PhysiciansChoice.com.

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Media Contact:

Physicians Choice

Morgan Shepard

morgansh@physicianschoice.com