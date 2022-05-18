Pharming Group: all proposals Annual General Meeting of Shareholders approved

LEIDEN, Netherlands, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. ("Pharming" or "the Company") (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM) (Nasdaq: PHAR) announces that at its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM), held today, all proposals were approved.

The shareholders adopted the financial statements for the 2021 financial year (agenda item 2.e); approved the proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for the 2021 financial year (agenda item 2.f).

The shareholders' advisory vote on the 2021 Remuneration report (agenda item 2.b) was positive.

The shareholders approved the designation of the Board of Directors as the Company's body, authorized to: (i) issue shares, (ii) grant option rights and (iii) restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights (agenda item 3).

The shareholders approved the proposal to authorize the Board of Directors (agenda item 4) to repurchase shares in the Company.

A recording of the webcast and the presentation slides from today's AGM are available on the Company's website.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. (EURONEXT Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. Pharming is commercializing and developing an innovative portfolio of protein replacement therapies and precision medicines, including small molecules, biologics, and gene therapies that are in early to late-stage development. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, and has employees around the globe who serve patients in over 30 markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.pharming.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2021 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

Inside Information

This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

For further public information, contact:

Pharming Group, Leiden, The Netherlands

Sijmen de Vries, CEO

T: +31 71 524 7400

E: investor@pharming.com

FTI Consulting, London, UK

Victoria Foster Mitchell/Alex Shaw/Amy Byrne

T: +44 203 727 1000

LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Leon Melens

T: +31 6 53 81 64 27

E: pharming@lifespring.nl

PRN NLD

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454235/Pharming_Group_NV_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Pharming Group N.V.