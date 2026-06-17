Persistent Celebrates 10 Years of Growth in Mexico, Strengthening Nearshore Capabilities to Advance Enterprise Transformation Across the Americas

Supporting the growing demand for AI-enabled engineering, cloud modernization and same-time-zone delivery for global enterprises

GUADALAJARA, Mexico and PUNE, India, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization leader, today announced the continued evolution of its nearshore engineering and delivery capabilities in Mexico, marking 10 years of operations in the country. Over the past decade, Persistent's Mexico center has evolved into a strategic engineering hub supporting enterprise clients across North America and Latin America with cloud modernization, platform engineering and digital product development services. The center also helps enterprises as they scale AI adoption across modernization initiatives, combining engineering depth with platform and cloud capabilities to accelerate execution across distributed teams.

Mexico continues to emerge as a strategic nearshore destination for enterprise technology services, driven by its strong engineering talent ecosystem and proximity to North American markets. Persistent's Mexico operations enable closer collaboration and faster execution for enterprise clients across the Americas, particularly in industries where speed, agility and operational resilience are increasingly critical.

The center supports clients from the Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences and Hi-Tech industries, delivering programs spanning cloud-native engineering, enterprise integration, DevSecOps, data engineering, microservices and SaaS modernization. Teams contribute across the engineering lifecycle, from modernization and platform build to optimization and operational management, helping enterprises transform core systems, strengthen data foundations and accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

Persistent's Mexico operations also reinforce the Company's ability to support highly regulated industries through secure and resilient engineering services aligned with globally recognized standards for information security, business continuity and data privacy.

As part of its long-term commitment to the region, Persistent continues to strengthen engineering talent and ecosystem partnerships across Mexico to address the growing demand for digital engineering and modernization capabilities across the Americas.

Sandeep Kalra, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Persistent

"Over the past decade, our Mexico operations have become an integral part of Persistent's global engineering network, helping enterprises across the Americas modernize faster and operationalize AI initiatives with greater agility. With its strong engineering talent ecosystem, proximity to North American markets and important role in global technology delivery, Mexico continues to be a strategic hub for enabling digital transformation and innovation at scale. This milestone reflects the long-term relationships we have built across the region and we remain committed to expanding our capabilities in Mexico to support clients' evolving business and technology priorities."

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179 and NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering AI-led, platform-driven Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 27,500 employees located in 21 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company is part of the MSCI India Index and is included in key indices of the National Stock Exchange of India, including the Nifty Midcap 50, Nifty IT, and Nifty MidCap Liquid 15, as well as several on the BSE such as the S&P BSE 100 and S&P BSE SENSEX Next 50. Persistent is also a constituent of the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index. The Company has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. Persistent has also been named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Inclusion & Diversity 2025 by Newsweek and Plant A Insights Group. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 468% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in 'Brand Finance India 100' 2025 Report.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/flcs

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