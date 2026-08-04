PERIOD., the Dutch #1 period-tracking app that sells nothing about its users launches in the UK

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PERIOD., a cycle tracking app that does not ask for a user's name, carries no advertising and sells nothing about the women who use it, launches in the UK today. It reached number one in the Dutch health App Store within weeks of its March launch.

It arrives a year to the week after a California jury found Meta liable for intercepting the menstruation and pregnancy data of women using the period app Flo, the first verdict of its kind. Meta faces exposure of up to $8 billion for Californian users alone.

Around one-in-three UK women have used a period or fertility app. The University of Cambridge's Minderoo Centre called that data a "gold mine" for profiling, warning it can expose women to insurance discrimination, workplace monitoring, cyberstalking and barriers to abortion.

PERIOD. is built on a simpler premise: an app cannot lose, sell or surrender what it never asked for. No name required, no advertising, no data sales, and none of the tracking tools much of the category relies on. The company is bootstrapped, with no investors to satisfy.

It was built by Lisa Volkers, former chief editor of the Dutch title LINDA.meiden, and her partner Diederick Trampe.

"I wanted to understand my own cycle, and instead I was handing over everything about myself to companies I knew nothing about," said Volkers, co-founder and CEO of PERIOD. "So we built the opposite. You hold your data, and you can delete all of it in a second."

Basic tracking is free and data is held on servers in the European Union. Users can export or delete everything at any time. The paid tier, PERIOD. plus, adds an AI assistant that answers questions about symptoms and hormones in 19 languages and does not train on what users tell it.

"Britain has just taken women out of the criminal law on abortion, but the records those investigations relied on are still being collected, in apps women cannot see inside. Laws change. The only reliable protection is not to hold the information in the first place."

PERIOD. reached 10,000 users in its first two weeks and is now used by tens of thousands of women in the Netherlands.

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