LONDON, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone, a globally recognised Spread Betting and CFD broker with 12 offices worldwide serving hundreds of thousands of traders, today announced the appointment of Reed Sayer as Head of UK.

In this role, Reed will be responsible for driving Pepperstone's growth strategy, strengthening client relationships and expanding the firm's presence across the UK market.

Pepperstone Appoints Reed Sayer as Head of UK

Reed brings over a decade of experience in financial services to the role. He joins Pepperstone from X-Trade Brokers (XTB), where he spent more than ten years, most recently serving as Head of UK Sales. Throughout his career, Reed has developed deep expertise in online trading and financial markets and is well regarded for his client-focused approach and commercial acumen.

Reed Sayer commented: "This is a really exciting moment for Pepperstone's UK business, and I'm thrilled to be part of it. There's a brilliant team here, and I can't wait to bring my experience to the table and help take things to the next level."

Marc Boever, Head of EMEA at Pepperstone, said: "We're pleased to welcome Reed to Pepperstone. He brings serious commercial experience, strong credibility in the UK market and a leadership style that will have a real impact, both for our clients and our team. The UK is a key market for us, and we're confident Reed will help us build on the momentum we've created."

This arrives at a high point for the UK business, which the Investment Trends Leveraged Trading Report 2026 recently named the leader in six service categories, among them #1 Value for Money and #1 Spreads.

Reed's appointment underscores Pepperstone's continued commitment to the UK market and its focus on bringing world-class talent to serve its growing client base.

About Pepperstone

The Pepperstone Group is a global CFD and spread betting broker, licensed and regulated across multiple key jurisdictions including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Founded in Melbourne in 2010, Pepperstone's success has been built on transparency, integrity and a commitment to putting clients first. Serving hundreds of thousands of traders across more than 160 countries, Pepperstone offers access to forex, indices, commodities, shares and ETFs through platforms including TradingView, MT5, MT4, cTrader and the Pepperstone platform. Registered office: 70 Gracechurch Street, London EC3V 0HR.