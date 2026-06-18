PEDIGREE® launches campaign to honor mutts and change the meaning of the term in Brazil

With Ronaldinho Gaúcho on board, PEDIGREE® and AlmapBBDO begin next chapter of the Caramelo platform, celebrating mixed-breed dogs as symbols of affection, belonging, and national pride

SÃO PAULO, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Brazil turns its eyes to football, PEDIGREE® launches "PEDIGREE® Mutt," a campaign that invites Brazilians to change the way they see mutts and celebrate mixed-breed dogs as symbols of love and pride.

PEDIGREE

The campaign is a natural next step after the Caramelo platform, created by AlmapBBDO for PEDIGREE® in 2025, which put this iconic "breed" of mutt at the center of the conversation and helped make it one of Brazil's most beloved icons. Now, the brand broadens its scope: from Caramelo as national symbol to the mutt as an emblem of Brazilian essence and pride.

Rather than focusing on one specific dog, "PEDIGREE® Mutt" highlights a collective sentiment: the pride and identification Brazilians feel toward mixed-breed dogs. The initiative underscores that every dog deserves care, respect, quality nutrition, and the chance to find a loving home.

"For over 17 years, PEDIGREE® has worked to encourage responsible adoption and provide greater visibility for mixed-breed dogs. We want to share a simple message: every dog deserves love, care, and recognition," says Ricardo Marinho, Marketing Manager at PEDIGREE®.

To kick off the campaign, on June 12, Ronaldinho Gaúcho posted on social media that "Brazil is a mutt." The post sparked curiosity and conversation before the iconic footballer revealed he was teaming up with PEDIGREE®.

The choice of Ronaldinho Gaúcho reinforces the campaign's goal of connecting two national symbols: one of the biggest names in Brazilian sports history, recognized worldwide for authenticity, joy, and spontaneity, and the lovable mutt, which holds a unique place in the national imagination.

"The new PEDIGREE® campaign frames the mutt as a true symbol of belonging and national pride," says Camilla Massari, Chief Impact Officer and VP of Client Services and Business at AlmapBBDO. "By bringing on Ronaldinho Gaúcho, we connect his authenticity to the unique blend that defines both the Brazilian people and mixed-breed dogs. Our goal is to redefine the term in an affectionate light, transforming cultural identification into real impact for adoption and the brand's business."

The campaign will feature content creators and beloved figures over the coming weeks. With "PEDIGREE® Mutt," the brand reaffirms its commitment to responsible adoption and underscores that every dog deserves to be seen, valued, cared for, and recognized.

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