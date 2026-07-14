PartnerOne Acquires ISI Analytics to Accelerate Enterprise Communications Intelligence and Customer Experience

Acquisition positions ISI Analytics for continued growth and advances innovation in enterprise collaboration analytics and reporting.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PartnerOne, one of the fastest-growing enterprise software groups, announced today the acquisition of ISI Analytics, a leading provider of enterprise collaboration analytics and operational intelligence solutions. The acquisition marks an important milestone in ISI Analytics' growth journey, providing additional resources to accelerate product innovation, deepen customer success initiatives and expand the company's leadership in collaboration analytics.

ISI

As organizations embrace hybrid work, AI-powered productivity tools and intelligent workplace collaboration, maintaining visibility into communications platforms has become critical for business. ISI Analytics transforms complex collaboration data into actionable operational intelligence, enabling IT teams to proactively monitor Microsoft Teams, Cisco and Webex calling environments, improve user experiences, optimize platform adoption and maximize technology investments.

Enterprise collaboration has evolved far beyond voice and video communications. Microsoft Teams, Cisco, and Webex calling have become the digital workplace where employees collaborate, customers engage and business decisions are made. As AI assistants, meeting intelligence and workflow automation become embedded within these platforms, organizations need deeper visibility into performance, adoption and user experience more than ever before.

ISI Analytics empowers enterprises with:

Advanced analytics for Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Webex calling.

Real-time visibility into collaboration performance and service quality.

Proactive identification and resolution of communications issues before they impact users.

Adoption, utilization and trend analysis helps maximize collaboration investments.

Actionable operational intelligence that strengthens business continuity, productivity and digital transformation initiatives.

A trusted foundation for organizations adopting AI-powered collaboration by providing the visibility needed to confidently manage increasingly intelligent workplace environments.

PartnerOne's acquisition enables ISI Analytics to continue building on this foundation while preserving the trusted products, expertise and customer relationships that have made the company a recognized leader in enterprise collaboration analytics.

"Joining PartnerOne represents an exciting opportunity for ISI Analytics, our customers and our partners," said Jason Forehand, CEO, ISI Analytics. "Organizations are rapidly transforming the way they collaborate, and AI is accelerating that evolution. Together with PartnerOne, we'll continue investing in the innovation, analytics and operational intelligence our customers rely on to optimize their collaboration environments today while preparing for the intelligent workplaces of tomorrow."

"ISI Analytics has established itself as a trusted leader in enterprise collaboration analytics by helping organizations gain meaningful visibility into their Microsoft Teams, Cisco and Webex calling environments," said Suzanne Fortman, Vice President at PartnerOne. "As AI reshapes the future of enterprise collaboration, organizations will need even greater insight into the performance, adoption and health of these critical platforms. ISI Analytics is uniquely positioned to meet that need, and we're excited to invest in its continued innovation, support its exceptional team and create even greater value for customers and partners around the world."

Customers and partners can expect uninterrupted product delivery, support and strengthened relationships while benefiting from increased investment in innovation, AI-enabled capabilities, product development and long-term growth initiatives.

Madison Park Group served as the exclusive financial advisor to ISI Analytics on the transaction.

About ISI Analytics

ISI Analytics provides enterprise analytics and operational intelligence solutions that help organizations optimize Microsoft Teams, Cisco, Webex calling and unified communications environments. Its solutions deliver actionable insights into collaboration performance, user adoption, service quality and operational health, enabling enterprises to improve user experiences, strengthen business continuity and maximize the value of their communications investments. www.isianalytics.com

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